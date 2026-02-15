Bengaluru FC Vs SC Delhi Live Score, ISL: Former Champions Host League Newcomers in Season Opener

Sunil Chhetri in Bengaluru FC training ahead of ISL 2025-26 match against SC Delhi. bengalurufc/X

Bengaluru FC Vs SC Delhi Live, Indian Super League 2025-26: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the round 1 clash of Indian Super League 2025-26, to be played between Bengaluru FC and Sporting Club Delhi, to be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday (February 15). The match will be the campaign opener for both sides. SC Delhi will make their official debut under Polish head coach Tomasz Tchorz, who has earlier been part of Kerala Blasters and worked as assistant of Kibu Vicuna. Bengaluru FC, meanwhile, have opted Renedy Singh as their new coach. With a lot of experience under his belt as a player and coach, Renedy aims to take the former champions to the title once again. Follow the live football score and updates of the ISL match.

LIVE UPDATES

15 Feb 2026, 06:25:05 pm IST Bengaluru FC Vs SC Delhi Live Score, ISL: Live Streaming Details The match kicks off at 5pm IST. The Bengaluru FC vs SC Delhi, Indian Super League 2025-26 round 1 game will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will be telecast live on the Sony Sports 2 and Sony Sports 2 HD TV channels in the country.

15 Feb 2026, 05:54:01 pm IST Bengaluru FC Vs SC Delhi Live Score, ISL: Head-To-Head SC Delhi was previously branded as Hyderabad FC and FC Pune City. Here is the head-to-head record of them with Bengaluru FC Total Matches: 19 Bengaluru FC Won: 8 Hyderabad FC Won: 4 FC Pune City Won: 0 Draw: 7