Bengaluru FC Vs SC Delhi Live Score, ISL: Former Champions Host League Newcomers in Season Opener

Bengaluru FC Vs SC Delhi Live Updates, Indian Super League 2025-26 Round 1: Hyderabad FC have rebranded themselves to SC Delhi and will make their debut in this season of ISL against Bengaluru FC. Follow the live football scores and updates of the ISL match

Soubhagya Chatterjee
Bengaluru FC Vs SC Delhi Live Score Indian Super League 2025-26 round 1 Sree Kanteerava Stadium
Sunil Chhetri in Bengaluru FC training ahead of ISL 2025-26 match against SC Delhi. bengalurufc/X
Bengaluru FC Vs SC Delhi Live, Indian Super League 2025-26: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the round 1 clash of Indian Super League 2025-26, to be played between Bengaluru FC and Sporting Club Delhi, to be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday (February 15). The match will be the campaign opener for both sides. SC Delhi will make their official debut under Polish head coach Tomasz Tchorz, who has earlier been part of Kerala Blasters and worked as assistant of Kibu Vicuna. Bengaluru FC, meanwhile, have opted Renedy Singh as their new coach. With a lot of experience under his belt as a player and coach, Renedy aims to take the former champions to the title once again. Follow the live football score and updates of the ISL match.
LIVE UPDATES

Bengaluru FC Vs SC Delhi Live Score, ISL: Live Streaming Details

The match kicks off at 5pm IST. The Bengaluru FC vs SC Delhi, Indian Super League 2025-26 round 1 game will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will be telecast live on the Sony Sports 2 and Sony Sports 2 HD TV channels in the country.

Bengaluru FC Vs SC Delhi Live Score, ISL: Head-To-Head

SC Delhi was previously branded as Hyderabad FC and FC Pune City. Here is the head-to-head record of them with Bengaluru FC

Total Matches: 19

Bengaluru FC Won: 8

Hyderabad FC Won: 4

FC Pune City Won: 0

Draw: 7

Bengaluru FC Vs SC Delhi Live Score, ISL: Hello All!

Greetings and welcome to our ISL live blog. Stay with us for the build-up and latest updates from the clash between Bengaluru FC and SC Delhi.

