Bengaluru FC Vs SC Delhi Live Score, ISL: Former Champions Host League Newcomers in Season Opener

Bengaluru FC Vs SC Delhi Live Score, ISL: Live Streaming Details
The match kicks off at 5pm IST. The Bengaluru FC vs SC Delhi, Indian Super League 2025-26 round 1 game will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will be telecast live on the Sony Sports 2 and Sony Sports 2 HD TV channels in the country.
Bengaluru FC Vs SC Delhi Live Score, ISL: Head-To-Head
SC Delhi was previously branded as Hyderabad FC and FC Pune City. Here is the head-to-head record of them with Bengaluru FC
Total Matches: 19
Bengaluru FC Won: 8
Hyderabad FC Won: 4
FC Pune City Won: 0
Draw: 7
Bengaluru FC Vs SC Delhi Live Score, ISL: Hello All!
Greetings and welcome to our ISL live blog. Stay with us for the build-up and latest updates from the clash between Bengaluru FC and SC Delhi.