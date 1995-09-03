Nikhil Poojary is an Indian professional footballer who plays as a right-back winger for Indian Super League club Bengaluru and the Indian national team. He started his career with Ryan FC in Mumbai. While with Ryan FC, Poojary was selected to play for the Maharashtra Under-19 side in the school games nationals. Poojary soon joined the youth side of Mumbai before signing with Kolkata team Esat Bengal in 2015. He made his first-team debut for East Bengal in August 2016.

He played for Bangaluru FC and has made 21 appearances in the season’s Indian Super League.

In 2023-24 he played for Hyderabad FC and made 21 Indian Super League appearances.

He scored his first international goal against Maldives in the 2018 SAFF Championship.