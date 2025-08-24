Perth Scorchers Academy have qualified for the final of the ongoing Top End T20 Series
Scorchers Academy beat Pakistan Shaheens by 48 runs in the semifinal on Sunday
Medium pacer Keaton Critchell picked up a hat-trick for the Scorchers Academy
Perth Scorchers Academy entered the final of the ongoing Top End T20 series by beating Pakistan Shaheens by 48 runs in the semifinal on Sunday, August 24 in Darwin. Nick Hobson's half-century and Keaton Critchell's hat-trick were the key performances for Perth who became the first team to qualify to the final of the tournament.
Perth Scorchers Academy Vs Pakistan Shaheens Toss Update
Pakistan Shaheens won the toss and opted to bowl first.
Perth Scorchers Academy Vs Pakistan Shaheens Playing XIs
Pakistan Shaheens: Abdul Samad, Faisal Akram, Ghazi Ghori, Irfan Khan(C), Khawaja Nafay(wk), Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Wasim, Saad Masood, Yasir Khan, Mubasir Khan
Perth Scorchers Academy: Sam Fanning, Teague Wyllie(C), Albert Esterhuysen, Baxter J Holt (wk), Bryce Jackson, Corey Rocchiccioli, Joel Curtis, Keaton Critchell, Matthew Kelly, Matthew Spoors, Nick Hobson,
Perth Scorchers Academy Vs Pakistan Shaheens Match Report
Put into bat first, Perth were in serious trouble as they lost six wickets for just 69 runs in 10 overs. Nick Hobson then combined with Matthew Kelly to play a rescue act. Hobson scored a half-century and helped Perth get to 155/8 on a tricky Darwin surface.
Pakistan new ball pairing of Mohammad Wasim and Saad Masood picked two and three wickets respectively.
Pakistan's chase of 155 was derailed right at the start as they lost three wickets inside the powerplay. Any hopes of the Shaheens to come back into the match were ended by medium pacer Critchell who picked up a hat-trick in the 11th over to effectively seal the game in Perth's favour.
Matthew Kelly and Bryce Jackson picked up two wickets to complement Critchell's hat-trick heroics and the Shaheens were wrapped up for 108 in 17.1 overs.
Perth will now face one of Chicago Kingsmen or Adelaide Strikers Academy in the final.
Perth Scorchers Academy Vs Pakistan Shaheens Full Squads
Pakistan Shaheens: Abdul Samad, Irfan Khan, Mohammad Faiq, Yasir Khan, Maaz Sadaqat, Mubasir Khan, Saad Masood, Ghazi Ghori (wk), Khawaja Nafay (wk), Ahmed Daniyal, Faisal Akram, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Wasim, Shahid Aziz, Ubaid Shah
Perth Scorchers Academy: Jayden Goodwin, Matthew Spoors, Nick Hobson, Sam Fanning, Teague Wyllie, Albert Esterhuysen, Keaton Critchell, Baxter Holt (wk), Joel Curtis (wk), Brody Couch, Bryce Jackson, Corey Rocchiccioli, Luke Holt, Matthew Kelly