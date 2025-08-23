SIT Arrests Sanitation Worker Who Alleged Multiple Burials In Dharmasthala

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday said that the government has maintained that action will be taken against those who are wrong. "Investigation is going on. Our government, Home Minister (G Parameshwara) and Chief Minister, had told the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting and in the Assembly that action will be taken against those who have done wrong. We are not in favour of anyone. We are in favour of justice. We don't want politics to be played in religion," he said.