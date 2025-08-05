Second Complaint On Illegal Burial In Dharmasthala Handed Over To SIT

A second complaint has been handed over to the Special Investigation Team (SIT), alleging the illegal burial of a girl's body without due legal process.
The SIT is investigating a complaint from a former sanitation worker who claimed to have buried multiple bodies of minors and women.
Investigations are ongoing, with SIT conducting site inspections, forensic reviews, and witness testimonies in Dharmasthala village.
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged mass burials in Dharmasthala has been handed a second case, concerning the burial of a young girl's remains, police sources confirmed on Tuesday.
According to the complaint shared with PTI, law enforcement authorities failed to register a case regarding the girl's death, and the body was buried in Dharmasthala village without following legal protocols. The matter has now been placed under the SIT's jurisdiction for further investigation.
This follows an earlier complaint from a former sanitation worker, who alleged that between 1995 and 2014, he was forced to bury numerous bodies, including those of minors and women, some allegedly showing signs of sexual assault. He has since recorded a formal statement before a magistrate.
The second complainant, identified as Jayant T, said he witnessed the burial of the girl and approached the SIT in Belthangady before being directed to file a formal complaint at the local police station. The case is registered under Crime No. 200/DPS/2025, as reported by PTI.
With both complaints now under review, the SIT has begun inspecting the areas in question, collecting physical evidence and recording witness statements. Investigators are focusing on suspected gravesites in Dharmasthala to verify the claims, reported PTI.
The SIT will continue its inquiry in the coming weeks, including forensic analysis and further witness questioning, to determine the credibility of the allegations.
These investigations are unfolding in the wake of scrutiny over past practices in Dharmasthala, a pilgrimage centre in Karnataka, following testimonies and accusations regarding unlawful burials and alleged cover-ups.