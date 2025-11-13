Former TDB Secretary S. Jayashree to Be Questioned in Sabarimala Gold Theft Case; Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail

The Pathanamthitta District Court dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) secretary S. Jayashree in the Sabarimala gold theft case.
Jayashree, the fourth accused, allegedly authorised the handover of gold plates to the prime accused under a false claim that they were copper.
The SIT arrested five people, including former TDB president N. Vasu, and plans to interrogate Jayashree next in connection with the missing temple gold case.
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the disappearance of gold from the Sabarimala temple is set to question former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) secretary S. Jayashree, after the Pathanamthitta District and Principal Sessions Court on Thursday rejected her anticipatory bail plea, officials confirmed.
According to sources, Jayashree — the fourth accused in the case involving missing gold from the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idol plates, had earlier ignored an SIT summons and instead approached the Kerala High Court for anticipatory bail. The High Court, however, directed her to seek relief from the Pathanamthitta court, according to PTI.
During the hearing at district court, Jayashree argued that she feared arrest due to her health condition and denied any involvement in the alleged malpractice. The SIT countered that, as TDB secretary in 2019, she had signed an order transferring the Dwarapalaka plates to the prime accused, Unnikrishnan Potty, misclassifying the gold-plated items as copper. This, investigators said, enabled Potty to misappropriate the gold, according to PTI.
Citing the seriousness of the charges, the court dismissed her plea. Five individuals, including three TDB officials and a former president, have been arrested in connection with the case so far.
Acting under the Kerala High Court’s direction, the SIT is investigating two linked cases — the loss of gold from the Dwarapalaka idol plates and from the Sreekovil (sanctum) doorframe. The team also plans to seek custody of former TDB president N. Vasu, who was arrested earlier this week.
(With inputs from PTI)