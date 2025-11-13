Former TDB Secretary S. Jayashree to Be Questioned in Sabarimala Gold Theft Case; Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail

During the hearing at district court, Jayashree argued that she feared arrest due to her health condition and denied any involvement in the alleged malpractice. The SIT countered that, as TDB secretary in 2019, she had signed an order transferring the Dwarapalaka plates to the prime accused, Unnikrishnan Potty, misclassifying the gold-plated items as copper. This, investigators said, enabled Potty to misappropriate the gold, according to PTI.