CPI(M) To Act Against Former TDB President Padmakumar After SIT Custody

The case stems from allegations made by former MLA P.V. Anvar and a private complaint by Neyyattinkara P. Nagaraj that accused Ajith Kumar of amassing disproportionate assets, involvement in gold-smuggling, construction of a luxury residence with illicit funds, and misuse of teak wood Photo: File photo

The case stems from allegations made by former MLA P.V. Anvar and a private complaint by Neyyattinkara P. Nagaraj that accused Ajith Kumar of amassing disproportionate assets, involvement in gold-smuggling, construction of a luxury residence with illicit funds, and misuse of teak wood Photo: File photo