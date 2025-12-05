You Cannot Rob God To Pay The Banker: Supreme Court

The Court rejected Kerala’s argument that “surplus” temple funds could be treated as public money available for larger societal good. “There is no concept of ‘surplus’ in a religious endowment once basic maintenance and traditional expenditures are met,” the judgment noted. “Any balance must be used only for purposes connected with the worship, festivals, annadanam, gosala, veda pathashala, or infrastructure of that very temple or sister temples of the same deity – never for roads, hospitals, or bailing out banks.”