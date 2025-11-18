SIR Row: Kerala Govt, IUML Ask Supreme Court To Halt Electoral Roll Revision

In its application seeking a stay on the process, the IUML also referred to the death of Booth Level Officer Aneesh George in Kerala on Sunday. It has been alleged that he died by suicide due to extreme work pressure linked to the SIR exercise. The plea notes that BLOs have complained of being on the field from 7 am to 8 pm, including weekends, and say it is “humanly impossible” to complete the required door-to-door work within the one-month timeline, especially with local polls underway.



“The only intention behind conducting this SIR during the election period, and with such compressed timelines, is to exclude as many voters as possible from the draft list,” the plea alleges, calling the move a violation of citizens’ voting rights and the provisions of the Constitution and the RP Act.