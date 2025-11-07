Supreme Court To Hear Pan-India Special Electoral Roll Revision Pleas From November 11

Petitions challenging the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision exercise in Bihar and across India will be heard ahead of upcoming assembly polls.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Supreme Court India, Election Commission SIR
Supreme Court Raps Assam Govt Over 'Indefinite' Detention Of Foreigners File Photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Supreme Court to hear challenges to pan-India Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls from November 11.

  • EC defends Bihar SIR, denies disproportionate exclusion of any community.

  • First phase of Bihar assembly elections completed; second phase voting on November 11.

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear petitions challenging the Election Commission’s decision to conduct a pan-India Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, with hearings set to begin on November 11.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi said it would try to accommodate other listed matters to prioritise the SIR-related cases. Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the NGO Association of Democratic Reforms, told the court that the issue “goes to the root of democracy.”

Bhushan highlighted the urgency of the matter, noting that the SIR exercise has already commenced in several states. The top court is also examining separate petitions questioning the validity of the SIR in Bihar.

On October 16, the Election Commission defended the Bihar SIR before the apex court, describing it as “accurate” and claiming that the petitioner political parties and NGOs were merely making “false allegations” to discredit the process. The commission also pointed out that no voter has filed an appeal regarding name deletions since the publication of the final electoral roll.

The EC rejected claims that the SIR disproportionately excluded Muslims from the final electoral list of Bihar. The state’s final electoral roll, published on September 30, recorded 7.42 crore electors, a decrease of nearly 47 lakh from the 7.89 crore listed prior to the SIR. However, it was 17.87 lakh higher than the draft list of 7.24 crore published on August 1.

Related Content
Related Content

The draft had initially removed 65 lakh voters due to reasons such as deaths, migration, and duplicate entries. In the revision process, 21.53 lakh new electors were added, while 3.66 lakh names were removed, resulting in a net increase of 17.87 lakh.

The first phase of the Bihar assembly elections covering 121 of the 243 seats concluded on Thursday. The remaining 122 constituencies are scheduled to vote on November 11, with counting of votes planned for November 14, PTI reported.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Final In Ahmedabad, Five Venues Shortlisted - Report

  2. Women's Premier League 2026 Mega Auction: Full List Of Retained, Released Players

  3. Indian Heaven Premier League Scam: Gayle, Other Stars Stranded In Srinagar Hotel Amid Unpaid Dues - Report

  4. WC Winner Kranti Goud Reminisces Arduous Journey: 'Those Who Taunted Me, Family Are Now Applauding'

  5. New Zealand Vs West Indies, 2nd T20I: Chapman Blinder Helps NZ Edge Past WI, Square Series 1-1

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. WTA Finals 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Eliminates Coco Gauff To Enter Last Four In Riyadh

  2. Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Paris Masters Final, Reclaims No. 1 Spot

  3. Jannik Sinner Clinches Paris Masters, Reclaims World No. 1 Ranking

  4. Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

  5. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: November 06, 2025

  2. Karnataka CM Writes To PM Seeking Urgent Appointment To Resolve Sugarcane Farmers Crisis

  3. Why Do Tribals Question Kerala’s Claim Of Having Eradicated Extreme Poverty?

  4. Karnataka: Shivakumar Dismisses "November Revolution" Talk, Says Congress’ Real Revolution Will Come in 2028

  5. Rs 30 lakh In Fines: JNU’s New Disciplinary Code Reshapes Student Life

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  2. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  3. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  4. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  5. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

US News

  1. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

  2. Democratic Candidate Mikie Sherrill Elected As New Jersey Governor

  3. New York Mayoral Polls: Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City’s Mayoral Election

  4. Trump Threatens Military Action in Nigeria Over Attacks on Christians

  5. Trump Says Pakistan, China Among Nations Testing Nuclear Weapons; Justifies US Plans to Resume Tests

World News

  1. France Braces For Surge In Mosquito-Borne Diseases

  2. Kushner’s Gaza Redevelopment Plan Focuses On Real Estate, Residents Largely Overlooked

  3. Trump Calls Zohran Mamdani’s Victory Speech 'Angry', Warns NYC Mayor-Elect Is 'Off to a Bad Start'

  4. Mexico President Sheinbaum To Press Charges After Harassment, Calls It An Assault On All Women

  5. How Mahmood Mamdani, Mira Nair and Rama Duwaji Shaped New York mayor Zohran Mamdani

Latest Stories

  1. Bihar Election Phase One: Cash Transfers, Women Drive Highest Ever Turnout of 64.66%

  2. The Family Man Season 3 Trailer: Manoj Bajpayee's Srikant Tiwari Is A Wanted Criminal; Tackles Jaideep Ahlawat's Rukma

  3. ED Arrests Third Person In Reliance Power’s ₹68 Crore Fake Bank Guarantee Case

  4. Bangladeshi National With Indian IDs Detained At Army Base Near Siliguri

  5. The Vince Staples Show Season 2 Review | Existential, Unnerving And Still Sharply Surreal

  6. Supreme Court Says Air India Pilot Not To Blame In Ahmedabad Crash

  7. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Welcome Their First Child, A Baby Boy: Our Bundle Of Joy Has Arrived

  8. Tamil Nadu: AIADMK Expels 14 Supporters of Sengottaiyan for Anti-Party Activities