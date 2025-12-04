SC Asks States To Ease Workload On BLOs Amid Pressure Over Voter Roll Revision

Court tells states to consider deploying additional staff after pleas over extreme pressure, suicides and FIRs against booth-level officers during the Special Intensive Revision.
EC maintains criminal action is taken only in cases of reluctance to perform duties, as opposition flags “tight timelines” in the massive revision exercise covering 51 crore electors.
Taking note of a plea alleging extreme work pressure on booth-level officers (BLOs) engaged in the time-bound special revision of electoral rolls, the Supreme Court on Thursday directed states to consider deploying additional staff to reduce their working hours.
The application was filed by actor Vijay’s party, the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), which sought directions to the Election Commission (EC) not to initiate coercive action under the Representation of the People (RP) Act against BLOs unable to complete duties within the prescribed timeline. The plea also highlighted that several officers had reportedly died by suicide due to excessive workload.
A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi took note of submissions by senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, representing TVK, who said that instructions were needed as many BLOs — mainly teachers and anganwadi workers — had died due to “extreme pressure” exerted by EC officials. He added that FIRs were being lodged against officers who failed to meet deadlines.
The CJI observed that states could consider assigning more staff to ease the workload.
“In case they are facing hardships, including being overburdened with their routine duties as well as the additional duties assigned by the Election Commission, the state government can obviate such hardships,” the bench noted.
The court order said states may consider the “desirability of deputing additional staff at the disposal of the EC, so that the working hours can be proportionately reduced”.
The bench added that employees citing any “specific reason” for seeking exemption from Special Intensive Revision (SIR) duties may be considered for relief on a case-by-case basis, provided substitutes are available. “However, it shall not be construed or understood as if they can withdraw the employees who have been assigned the duty if their substitutes are not provided,” it said.
The court stressed that states where the SIR is underway “shall be obligated to deploy the requisite workforce at the disposal of the EC, though the strength of such employees can be increased as explained above”.
Disposing of the plea, the bench said other requests — including ex gratia compensation for BLOs who died during SIR duties — may be revived through a fresh application at a later stage.
During the hearing, Sankaranarayanan said FIRs under Section 32 of the RP Act were being filed against BLOs. The provision penalises breach of official duty relating to electoral rolls.
He argued that BLOs were neither equipped to perform SIR duties within such short deadlines nor supported by adequate internet connectivity. Teachers and anganwadi workers, he said, were forced to conduct SIR work early in the morning or late at night beyond regular hours.
Citing one case, he said a young officer, denied leave for his wedding and subsequently suspended, “committed suicide.... When you are doing this, at least show the human side. Criminal action is harsh, it should not be initiated”.
The bench maintained that state governments must fulfil their obligations. If difficulties arise, exemptions may be granted on a case-by-case basis with suitable replacements.
“Why should the Election Commission register FIRs?” Sankaranarayanan asked. The CJI replied, “It is not for the first time, earlier also they have been registering it.”
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal described the pressure on BLOs as a “harsh reality”.
Referring to Uttar Pradesh, the CJI noted that elections are due only in 2027, yet BLOs have been directed to complete the exercise in a compressed timeframe. The bench added that no state had approached the court with complaints so far.
Appearing for the EC, senior advocates Rakesh Dwivedi and Maninder Singh said more than 90 per cent of enumeration forms had been supplied in Tamil Nadu. Dwivedi added that criminal action was taken only when BLOs showed reluctance to perform their duties and accused political actors of using such claims to craft a “particular kind of political narrative”.
On 30 November, the EC extended the schedule for the SIR exercise in nine states and three Union territories by a week following concerns from opposition parties about “tight timelines” affecting the public and ground-level poll workers. The SIR, covering nearly 51 crore electors, was announced on 27 October.
The exercise applies to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and West Bengal are due for polls in 2026.
In Assam, where elections are also slated for 2026, the electoral roll revision was announced separately.
(with PTI inputs)