Bijnor BLO Dies Of Cardiac Arrest After Working Late On Poll Forms

BLO Shobharani, 56, dies of cardiac arrest in Moradabad while uploading SIR forms.
Family cites her diabetes and preparations for son’s wedding as added stress.
Officials confirm no work-related pressure; she was also an Anganwadi worker.
A booth-level officer (BLO) in Bijnor district, Uttar Pradesh, succumbed to a cardiac arrest on Saturday night, officials said on Sunday.
Shobharani (56), posted as the BLO of booth number 97 in Mohalla Badwan, Dhampur area, passed away at a Moradabad hospital, District Programme Officer Vimal Chaubey told PTI.
Reported PTI, her husband, Kripal Saini, said Shobharani, who had been managing diabetes, had been unwell for some time but continued to work late on Friday night, uploading Special Intensive Revision (SIR) forms online. “She complained of severe chest pain later that night and was rushed to the hospital, where she died,” he added.
Preparations for their son’s wedding were also underway at home, which added to her strain, Saini said.
Chaubey told PTI that there was no work-related pressure on the BLO. He also noted that Shobharani had been serving as an Anganwadi worker alongside her BLO duties.
