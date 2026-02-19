Supreme Court To Begin Final Hearing On CAA Petitions From May 5

The Supreme Court will commence final hearings on May 5 on over 200 petitions.
It will include the lead plea by the IUML challenging the constitutional validity of the CAA.
The court will first examine issues relating to the pan-India application of the CAA before taking up petitions specific to Assam and Tripura.
The Supreme Court on Thursday said it will commence the final hearing on May 5 on over 200 pleas, including the lead petition filed by the IUML challenging the constitutional validity of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA).
The CAA seeks to grant citizenship to migrants belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Christian, Jain and Parsi communities who came to the country from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan on or before December 31, 2014.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalaya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi issued procedural directions regarding the final hearings on the petitions, which have been pending since 2019–2020.
The bench said it would hear the petitioners, including the lead petitioner, the Indian Union of Muslim League (IUML), for one-and-a-half days, while the Centre will be given one day to present its arguments.
The bench asked the parties to file additional documents and submissions within four weeks.
It also said it would first hear pleas relating to the pan-India application of the CAA and thereafter take up petitions concerning Assam and Tripura.
(with PTI inputs)