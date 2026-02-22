Top Court To Hear Meta, WhatsApp Pleas On CCI Fine

On Monday, the Supreme Court will consider arguments from Meta and WhatsApp challenging a Competition Commission of India (CCI) ruling that fined them Rs 213.14 crore for its privacy practices.



A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi is likely to hear the matter.



The bench had harshly criticised Meta Platforms Inc. and WhatsApp on February 3, stating that they could not "play with the right to privacy of citizens in the name of data sharing" and accusing them of monopolising the market and stealing customers' personal information.