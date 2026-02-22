Top Court To Hear Meta, WhatsApp Pleas On CCI Fine

Supreme Court to examine Rs 213 crore penalty over privacy policy

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Top Court To Hear Meta, WhatsApp Pleas On CCI Fine
Top Court To Hear Meta, WhatsApp Pleas On CCI Fine
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Supreme Court of India will hear appeals by Meta Platforms Inc and WhatsApp against a ₹213.14 crore penalty imposed by the Competition Commission of India.

  • The bench earlier said companies cannot “play with the right to privacy of citizens” and raised concerns of monopoly and data misuse.

  • The case follows a National Company Law Appellate Tribunal ruling that upheld the fine but set aside a five-year data-sharing ban.

On Monday, the Supreme Court will consider arguments from Meta and WhatsApp challenging a Competition Commission of India (CCI) ruling that fined them Rs 213.14 crore for its privacy practices.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi is likely to hear the matter.

The bench had harshly criticised Meta Platforms Inc. and WhatsApp on February 3, stating that they could not "play with the right to privacy of citizens in the name of data sharing" and accusing them of monopolising the market and stealing customers' personal information.

Referring to "silent customers" who were unorganised, reliant on technology, and ignorant of the consequences of data-sharing rules, the bench denounced WhatsApp's privacy policy and declared, "We will not allow the rights of any citizen of this country to be damaged." Meta Platforms Inc. owns WhatsApp.

The top court was considering the two tech giants' arguments against a CCI verdict that fined them Rs 213.14 crore over their privacy policies.

A portion of a CCI order that prohibited WhatsApp from exchanging data with Meta Platforms Inc. for advertising reasons for five years was overturned by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on November 4, 2025, but the Rs 213-crore fine was kept in place.

Related Content
Related Content

Later, the NCLAT clarified that its order in the WhatsApp matter on privacy and consent safeguards also applies to user data collection and sharing for non-WhatsApp purposes, including non-advertising and advertising.

WhatsApp Privacy Policy row - null
Meta Plans To Appeal Against CCI's Rs 213 Crore Penalty On WhatsApp Privacy Policy

BY PTI

In addition to ordering that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology be added as a party to the appeals of the two corporations, the top court stated that it would issue an interim order on February 9.

The CCI filed a cross-appeal against the bench, arguing that the NCLAT verdict permitted WhatsApp and Meta to continue exchanging user data for advertising.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India A Vs Bangladesh A LIVE Score, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 Final: BAN On Top As IND Lose 4 Early Wickets

  2. England Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, T20 World Cup Super 8: Rain To Play Spoilsport Again?

  3. India Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Check Weather Forecast, Pitch Report And Match Prediction

  4. India Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026: Ahmedabad Hourly Weather Forecast

  5. England Vs Sri Lanka, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Kandy Weather Forecast, Pallekele Stadium Pitch Report,

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Galgotias AI Summit Fiasco: Where The University Went Wrong And What's Disturbing About The Apology

  2. New Delhi Declaration Marks Historic Global Push For Collaborative AI

  3. Kerala: Medical College Surgery Lapse Sparks Political Row

  4. The Performance Of AI Readiness And Its Gendered Cost

  5. No Rupture In Alliance, Yet TN Congress Keeps Power-Sharing Demand Alive

Entertainment News

  1. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  2. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  3. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  4. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  5. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. US Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump’s Global Tariffs

  2. Taliban approve new criminal code allowing “limited” domestic violence, deepening curbs on Afghan women

  3. Making Of The 'Perfect' Epstein Victim

  4. Elite Ties, Manipulation and Controversy: The Expanding Shadow Of Jeffrey Epstein

  5. Epstein’s Empire of Exploitation: The Survivors’ Battle Against a Protected System

Latest Stories

  1. International Mother Language Day:  The Quest For Linguistic Identity

  2. Book Review: No Easy Redemptions in This Unknown City

  3. Epstein’s Empire of Exploitation: The Survivors’ Battle Against a Protected System

  4. 'Stay Out Of Politics': How Wim Wenders Triggered Outrage At The Berlinale

  5. 'India Rushed Into One-Sided Deal': Congress After US Tariff Ruling

  6. RSS Not Driven By Political Power, Says Mohan Bhagwat

  7. O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 8: Shahid Kapoor Film Dips 27%, Earns ₹2.25 Crore

  8. India Vs Spain Highlights, FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26: IND Fall To ESP 2–0 In Hobart