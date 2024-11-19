National

Meta Plans To Appeal Against CCI's Rs 213 Crore Penalty On WhatsApp Privacy Policy

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Monday asked WhatsApp to refrain from sharing user data with other applications, owned by Meta, for advertising purposes for a period of five years.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
WhatsApp Privacy Policy row
WhatsApp Privacy Policy row
info_icon

After the Competition Commission imposed a Rs 213-crore penalty on Meta in relation to WhatsApp privacy policy, the company said it disagrees with the watchdog's decision and plans to appeal.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Monday asked WhatsApp to refrain from sharing user data with other applications, owned by Meta, for advertising purposes for a period of five years.

India's competition watchdog imposed a penalty of Rs 213.14 crore on the social media giant for unfair business ways with respect to WhatsApp privacy policy update done in 2021.

Besides, the competition watchdog has directed Meta to cease and desist from anti-competitive practices.

Meta and WhatsApp have also been asked to implement certain behavioural remedies within a defined timeline to address the anti-competition issues, according to a CCI order.

A Meta spokesperson said that the company disagrees with the CCI's decision and plans to appeal.

"As a reminder, the 2021 update did not change the privacy of people's personal messages and was offered as a choice for users at the time. We also ensured no one would have their accounts deleted or lose functionality of the WhatsApp service because of this update," the Meta spokesperson said.

Meta further said the update was about introducing optional business features on WhatsApp, and provided further transparency about data collection and usage.

The Meta spokesperson added since that time, WhatsApp has been incredibly valuable to people and businesses, enabling organisations and government institutions to deliver citizen services through COVID and beyond, and as well as supporting small businesses in furtherance of the India economy.

"WhatsApp is able to do all of this because it offers services supported by Meta. We are committed to finding a path forward that allows us to continue providing the experiences that people and businesses have come to expect from us," the Meta spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, CCI has barred WhatsApp from sharing data collected on its platform with other Meta companies or Meta company products for advertising purposes for five years.

On sharing of WhatsApp user data for purposes other than advertising, the regulator said WhatsApp's policy should include a detailed explanation of the user data shared with other Meta companies or Meta company products.

"This explanation should specify the purpose of data sharing, linking each type of data to its corresponding purpose," it said.

The watchdog also said that sharing of user data collected on WhatsApp with other Meta companies or Meta company products for purposes other than for providing WhatsApp services shall not be made a condition for users to access WhatsApp Service in India.

On sharing of WhatsApp user data for purposes other than for providing WhatsApp services, CCI said all users in India (including users who have accepted 2021 update) will be provided with the choice to manage such data sharing by way of an opt-out option prominently through an in-app notification.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IPL Mega Auction: Rishabh Pant Fires Back At Sunil Gavaskar's 'Fees' Remark
  2. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Travis Head Wary Of 'Cat Burglar' Jasprit Bumrah's Unmatched Skills
  3. ICC T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier B: UAE Thrash Bhutan By 63 Runs In Doha
  4. India Women's Tour Of Australia: Shafali Verma Dropped, Harleen Deol Returns To ODI Squad
  5. Champions Trophy: PCB Rejects Hybrid Model, Seeks BCCI's Reason For Travel Refusal - Report
Football News
  1. Nations League: Spain Edge Already-Relegated Switzerland 3-2 To Stay Unbeaten
  2. Nations League: Denmark Stave Off Serbia Challenge In 0-0 Draw, Storm Into Quarter-Finals
  3. Nations League: Croatia Rally To Hold Portugal 1-1, Enter Quarter-Finals
  4. Nations League: Andy Robertson's Late Header Helps Scotland Pip Poland 2-1
  5. Football Transfers: Jonathan David Names Barcelona As Dream Club Amid Lille Uncertainty
Tennis News
  1. Rafael Nadal Retirement: 'Fan' Roger Federer Pens Emotional Letter For Rafa
  2. Rafael Nadal On Why He's Retiring Now, Not Next Year: 'I Don’t Need to Say Goodbye Everywhere'
  3. Rafael Nadal's Career In Numbers Before Farewell At Davis Cup Final 8
  4. Davis Cup 2024 Finals: Nadal, Alcaraz Sweat It Out
  5. Emma Raducanu Takes Pride In 'Unheard Of' Achievement; Raring To Go In 2025
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Japan LIVE Score Hockey Semi-Final, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: IND Coach Harendra Singh Says, 'It's Just Another Game'
  2. China 3-1 Malaysia Hockey Semi-Final Highlights, Women's ACT: CHN Defeat MAS To Secure Spot In Final
  3. CHN 3-1 MAS, Women's ACT Semi-Final: China Overpower Malaysia To Reach Summit Clash For Third Time
  4. India Announce 20-Member Squad For Men's Junior Asia Cup: Amir Ali To Lead Coach PR Sreejesh's Side
  5. South Korea Vs Thailand Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: When, Where To Watch Fifth-Sixth Place Match

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Meet Anish Gawande: India’s First Gay National Spokesperson of the NCP - Sharad Pawar
  2. Meta Plans To Appeal Against CCI's Rs 213 Crore Penalty On WhatsApp Privacy Policy
  3. Deoband Bomb Blasts Main Accused Arrested After 31 Years In Srinagar
  4. Delhi-NCR Engulfed In Smog As AQI Levels Reach 'Severe Plus' Mark
  5. Election Wrap: NCP(SP)'s Anil Deshmukh, BJP MLA's Sister Attacked; Rahul Gandhi Called 'Chota Popat' Amid Slogan Row
Entertainment News
  1. Fit-Checks, AI, And A Fembot Gone Rogue
  2. Pather Panchali Actress Uma Dasgupta Dies At 84
  3. IFFI 2024: AR Rahman To Pay Tribute To Lata Mangeshkar
  4. Nayanthara Vs Dhanush: The Legal Feud Over A Documentary 
  5. Emergency: Kangana Ranaut Starrer Finally Gets Release Date
US News
  1. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
  2. Elon Musk's Space X Successfully Launches India's Communication Satellite GSAT-N2
  3. Some Arab Americans Who Voted For Trump Concerned About His Pro-Israel Cabinet Picks
  4. US: Two Separate Shootings In New Orleans Kill 2, Injure 10 Along Parade Route
  5. US Cabinet: Trump Picks Energy Secy; Elon Musk Asks Public To Suggest Treasury Secy | Latest
World News
  1. 1000 Days Of Ukraine War: Increased Russian Attacks, 4 Million Displaced And No End In Sight
  2. China: Numerous Children Injured By Vehicle At School Gate In Hunan Province
  3. Hong Kong: 45 Pro-Democracy Activists Jailed For 4 To 10 Years In Biggest National Security Case
  4. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
  5. Canada: Indian-Origin Woman Found Dead In Walmart Oven, Police Rules Out Foul Play | Details
Latest Stories
  1. Decoding Your Birth Date: The Hidden Numerological Insights Behind Your Birthday
  2. NPL 2024: Fixtures, Broadcasters Revealed For Inaugural Edition - Check Details
  3. Horoscope Today, November 19, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For Your Zodiac Sign
  4. COP29 Deadlock And A Rebuke From India
  5. Anmol Bishnoi, Brother Of Jailed Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Detained In US
  6. Manipur: Many NDA MLAs Skip Meeting With CM; Kuki-Zo Orgs Hold 'Coffin Rally'
  7. India Women's Tour Of Australia: Shafali Verma Dropped, Harleen Deol Returns To ODI Squad
  8. Delhi AQI 'Severe Plus': Schools, Universities Switch To Online Mode; GRAP IV In Place | Top Points