EU Says WhatsApp to Face Stricter Content Rules

Under the DSA, WhatsApp Channels must now actively assess and mitigate systemic risks, including the spread of illegal content, disinformation, electoral manipulation, violations of fundamental rights and freedom of expression, privacy concerns, and threats to users' mental health (especially minors). The platform is required to swiftly remove illegal material, enhance transparency in content decisions, provide user-friendly tools for reporting and challenging moderation actions, and cooperate with researchers and authorities. Failure to comply could result in fines of up to 6% of Meta's global annual turnover.