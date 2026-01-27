EU Says WhatsApp to Face Stricter Content Rules

European Commission added WhatsApp to its list of 26 "Very Large Online Platforms", due to Channels exceeding 45 million EU monthly active users.
Channels must mitigate systemic threats like illegal content dissemination, disinformation, election interference, privacy breaches, and mental health harms; non-compliance risks fines up to 6% of global turnover.
Compliance deadline set for late May 2026.
This designation marks a significant expansion of EU digital regulation to cover more of WhatsApp's features.
The European Commission designated WhatsApp as a "Very Large Online Platform" (VLOP) under the Digital Services Act (DSA), subjecting the Meta-owned messaging app to the EU's strictest content moderation and user protection obligations. The decision stems from WhatsApp's "Channels" feature surpassing the 45 million monthly active users threshold in the EU—reaching an average of 51.7 million in the first half of 2025—qualifying it as a broadcasting-like service distinct from its core private messaging.
Under the DSA, WhatsApp Channels must now actively assess and mitigate systemic risks, including the spread of illegal content, disinformation, electoral manipulation, violations of fundamental rights and freedom of expression, privacy concerns, and threats to users' mental health (especially minors). The platform is required to swiftly remove illegal material, enhance transparency in content decisions, provide user-friendly tools for reporting and challenging moderation actions, and cooperate with researchers and authorities. Failure to comply could result in fines of up to 6% of Meta's global annual turnover.
The Commission emphasized that while end-to-end encrypted private chats remain largely outside DSA scope, the public-facing Channels feature—allowing one-to-many broadcasts of updates, announcements, and information—falls under platform rules. WhatsApp has until late May 2026