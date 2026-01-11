Security And Stability Returning To Aleppo After YPG Evacuation: Governor

Security and stability are gradually returning to Syria’s Aleppo city following the evacuation of the YPG terror group from key neighbourhoods, Aleppo Governor Hussein Diab said on Sunday.
According to the a report by TRT, the evacuated fighters were the last remaining members of the YPG to leave Aleppo. With their departure, the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh neighbourhoods have now come fully under the control of the Syrian Arab Army.
Diab said the restoration of state authority in these areas has improved the overall security situation in the city and paved the way for the return of normalcy. He added that government institutions are resuming operations and efforts are underway to restore basic services for residents.
The evacuation is being seen by Syrian authorities as a significant step towards consolidating control over Aleppo, which has witnessed years of conflict involving multiple armed groups. Officials said the focus would now shift to stabilisation, reconstruction and ensuring the safety of civilians in the reclaimed neighbourhoods.
US Strikes
The United States and its partner forces carried out large-scale military strikes against Islamic State (IS) group targets in Syria, US Central Command (Centcom) announced, marking a significant escalation under Operation Hawkeye Strike.
The strikes, directed by US President Donald Trump on Saturday, were launched in response to a deadly IS attack on December 13 in which two US soldiers and a civilian interpreter were killed in an ambush in Palmyra, central Syria. According to Centcom, the operation aims to weaken IS capabilities, deter future attacks, and protect US and allied forces operating in the region.
Centcom said more than 90 precision-guided munitions were fired at over 35 IS-linked targets. The operation involved more than 20 aircraft, including F-15E fighter jets, A-10 attack aircraft, AC-130J gunships, MQ-9 drones, and Jordanian F-16s. However, officials have not yet disclosed the exact locations of the strikes or confirmed casualty figures.
“Our message remains strong: if you harm our warfighters, we will find you and kill you anywhere in the world,” Centcom said in a statement, underlining the retaliatory nature of the operation. US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth echoed this stance, writing on social media that the US would “never forget, and never relent.”