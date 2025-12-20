U.S. Airstrikes In Syria Kill Five Islamic State members, Monitor Says

CENTCOM says over 70 targets were hit across central Syria after December 13 attack that killed three Americans in Palmyra

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
US strikes Syria Islamic states members killed CENTCOM airstrikes
Photo taken on Dec. 14, 2025 shows a street market in Palmyra, central Syria. Photo: IMAGO / Xinhua
info_icon

  • U.S. forces struck more than 70 targets across central Syria after a December 13 Islamic State attack in Palmyra.

  • A Syria war monitor said at least five IS members, including a drone cell leader, were killed in Deir Ezzor.

  • CENTCOM said over 100 precision munitions were used against IS infrastructure without ground operations.

At least five Islamic State (IS) members, including a cell leader, were killed in overnight U.S. strikes across central and eastern Syria, a war monitor said on Saturday (December 20, 2025), as Washington retaliated for an attack last weekend that left three Americans dead.

According to AFP, the strikes followed a December 13 attack in the ancient city of Palmyra, where Washington said a lone gunman from the IS jihadist group killed two U.S. soldiers and a U.S. civilian. Palmyra, home to UNESCO-listed ruins, was once controlled by jihadist fighters.

In response, the United States “struck more than 70 targets at multiple locations across central Syria with fighter jets, attack helicopters and artillery”, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement, AFP reported.

Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, told AFP that “at least five members of the Islamic State group were killed” in eastern Syria’s Deir Ezzor province. Those killed included the leader of a cell responsible for drone operations in the area, he said.

A Syrian security source told AFP that the U.S. strikes targeted IS cells operating in Syria’s vast Badia desert, including areas in Homs, Deir Ezzor and Raqa provinces. The source said the operation did not involve any ground forces.

Related Content
Related Content

Most of the targets were located in a mountainous belt running north of Palmyra and extending towards Deir Ezzor, the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity. According to AFP, the Badia desert has long been used by IS cells as a base for movement and attacks despite the group’s territorial defeat.

Using another acronym for the group, CENTCOM said “the operation employed more than 100 precision munitions targeting known ISIS infrastructure and weapons sites”.

U.S. President Donald Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform that the United States is “inflicting very serious retaliation, just as I promised, on the murderous terrorists responsible”. He added that those who attack Americans “wil be hit harder than you have ever been hit before”.

AFP reported that the strikes underscore Washington’s continued military campaign against IS remnants in Syria, particularly in desert regions where cells remain active despite years of counter-terror operations.

(With inputs from AFP)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Squad For T20 World Cup: Big Talking Points From Ajit Agarkar And Co's Selection Calls

  2. Why Was Shubman Gill Dropped From India's T20 World Cup Squad? Ajit Agarkar, Suryakumar Yadav Explain

  3. India Vs Pakistan, U-19 Asia Cup Final: Dubai Weather Forecast, ICC Academy Ground Pitch Report

  4. Vijay Hazare Trophy: Mohammed Shami To Lead Bengal Squad Amid National Team Exile

  5. Vijay Hazare Trophy: Rohit Sharma Set For Opener; Kohli, Pant Eye Limited Appearances

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Pang Renlong? Chinese Tennis Player To Receive 12 Year Ban By ITIA

  2. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  3. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  4. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  5. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Live Score, BWF World Tour Finals: Indian Duo Gathers Steam In First Game

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  3. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot - As It Happened

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Alfian-Fikri Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: SatChi Beat Indonesian Pair To Top Group B

Trending Stories

National News

  1. New Insurance Bill: All For Insurance Companies, Not For The Masses

  2. 30 Years Of Irreverence

  3. From Buses To Streets: Kerala’s Quiet Revolt After The Dileep Verdict

  4. ‘Manipur Wants Peace’, Say Meitei Protesters At Jantar Mantar Over Ethnic Violence

  5. Which State Has The Highest Unemployment Rate In India?

Entertainment News

  1. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  2. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  3. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  4. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  5. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

US News

  1. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  2. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  3. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  4. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  5. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

World News

  1. Epstein Files: What We Know So Far

  2. Saudi Arabia, Dubai Deport Thousands Of Pakistani Nationals Over Begging

  3. US Defence Bill Signed By Trump Highlights India, Quad And Indo-Pacific Strategy

  4. Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms Hit UAE: Flights Cancelled, Road Traffic Disrupted

  5. Pakistan’s Military Confirms 11 Personnel And 40 Civilian Deaths During Four Day Conflict

Latest Stories

  1. Vande Mataram Row: Kashmiri Leaders At Odds With Centre’s Views On Nationalism

  2. Delhi Bans Non-BS-VI Vehicles, Enforces PUC Rule Under GRAP Stage IV

  3. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test Day 2: Lyon's Double Strike Leaves England Reeling At Lunch Against Australia

  4. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Nathan 'GOAT' Lyon Surpasses Glenn McGrath In Wickets List For Australia

  5. Ikkis Release Postponed: Agastya Nanda Starrer To Hit Theatres In January On THIS Date

  6. Three Juveniles, Eight KISS Staff Arrested For Murder Of 14-Year-Old Tribal Student

  7. Washington Flood: Disaster Cash Assistance Available for Counties Amid Flooding

  8. Born On A Wednesday? Decode Your Mercury-Blessed Intelligence & Charm