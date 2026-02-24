Australian PM Anthony Albanese Evacuated From Official Residence Over Security Threat

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was temporarily evacuated from his official residence, The Lodge, in Canberra after authorities identified a potential security threat nearby.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was briefly evacuated from his official residence, The Lodge, in Canberra following a security threat that prompted a swift response from federal authorities.
The incident occurred late Tuesday evening when security agencies identified what officials described as a “potential threat” in the vicinity of the prime minister’s residence. As a precautionary measure, Albanese was moved to a secure location while the Australian Federal Police (AFP) assessed the situation.
Authorities have not disclosed the exact nature of the threat, citing ongoing investigations and security protocols. However, officials confirmed that there was no immediate danger to the public and that the prime minister was safe at all times.
“The safety of the Prime Minister and his family is our highest priority,” an AFP spokesperson said in a brief statement. “Appropriate security measures were enacted in line with established procedures.”
The Lodge, located in the capital’s Deakin suburb, is protected by a permanent security presence, including AFP officers and surveillance systems. Evacuations are rare and typically carried out only when a credible or potentially credible threat is identified.
Government sources indicated that Albanese continued to receive briefings from security officials throughout the incident. It remains unclear how long he was away from the residence, but he is understood to have resumed normal duties shortly afterward.
The AFP has urged members of the public to refrain from speculation and to report any suspicious activity through official channels.
Further details are expected once investigators complete their assessment. For now, officials stress that the situation was managed swiftly and professionally, and that there is no ongoing threat linked to the incident.