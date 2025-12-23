Napoli 2-0 Bologna, Supercoppa Italiana: David Neres' Brace Sees Antonio Conte Scoop First Silverware
David Neres scored in each half for Napoli as the reigning Serie A champion won the Italian Super Cup for a third time on Monday, beating Bologna 2-0 in Saudi Arabia. The teams met in Riyadh to decide a tournament played between the winners and runners-up of last season’s league and cup competitions. Neres’ 39th-minute opener was a worthy cup winner, his superb left foot shot from 25 meters out curling into the far corner and giving an outstretched Federico Ravaglia no chance in the Bologna goal.
1/10
2/10
3/10
4/10
5/10
6/10
7/10
8/10
9/10
10/10
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE