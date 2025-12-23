Napoli 2-0 Bologna, Supercoppa Italiana: David Neres' Brace Sees Antonio Conte Scoop First Silverware

David Neres scored in each half for Napoli as the reigning Serie A champion won the Italian Super Cup for a third time on Monday, beating Bologna 2-0 in Saudi Arabia. The teams met in Riyadh to decide a tournament played between the winners and runners-up of last season’s league and cup competitions. Neres’ 39th-minute opener was a worthy cup winner, his superb left foot shot from 25 meters out curling into the far corner and giving an outstretched Federico Ravaglia no chance in the Bologna goal.

Napoli vs Bologna Italy Soccer Super Cup-
Napoli's players celebrate with the trophy at the end of the Italian Super Cup final soccer match between Napoli and Bologna in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
Napoli vs Bologna Italy Soccer Super Cup-David Neres
Napoli's David Neres holds the trophy at the end of the Italian Super Cup final soccer match between Napoli and Bologna in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
Napoli vs Bologna Italy Soccer Super Cup-Scott McTominay
Napoli's Scott McTominay celebrates with teammate Napoli's Juan Jesus at the end of the Italian Super Cup final soccer match between Napoli and Bologna in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
Napoli vs Bologna Italy Soccer Super Cup-Scott McTominay
Napoli's Scott McTominay, left, teammate Napoli's Juan Jesus celebrate at the end of the Italian Super Cup final soccer match between Napoli and Bologna in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
Napoli vs Bologna Italy Soccer Super Cup-Rasmus Hojlund
Napoli's Rasmus Hojlund, right, and Bologna's Tommaso Pobega vie for the ball during the Italian Super Cup final soccer match between Napoli and Bologna in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
Napoli vs Bologna Italy Soccer Super Cup-David Neres
Napoli's David Neres, center, and Bologna's Lewis Ferguson vie for the ball during the Italian Super Cup final soccer match between Napoli and Bologna in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
Napoli vs Bologna Italy Soccer Super Cup-Vanja Milinkovic-Savic
Napoli's Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, center, saves the ball during the Italian Super Cup final soccer match between Napoli and Bologna in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
Napoli vs Bologna Italy Soccer Super Cup-David Neres
Napoli's David Neres, center, celebrates after scoring during the Italian Super Cup final soccer match between Napoli and Bologna in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
Napoli vs Bologna Italy Soccer Super Cup-Vanja Milinkovic-Savic
Napoli's Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, left, passes the ball during the Italian Super Cup final soccer match between Napoli and Bologna in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
Napoli vs Bologna Italy Soccer Super Cup-David Neres
Napoli's David Neres, second form left, celebrates with teammates after scoring during the Italian Super Cup final soccer match between Napoli and Bologna in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
Napoli vs Bologna Italy Soccer Super Cup-Antonio Conte
Napoli's head coach Antonio Conte, right, gestures during the Italian Super Cup final soccer match between Napoli and Bologna in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
