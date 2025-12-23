Napoli 2-0 Bologna, Supercoppa Italiana: David Neres' Brace Sees Antonio Conte Scoop First Silverware

Napoli's players celebrate with the trophy at the end of the Italian Super Cup final soccer match between Napoli and Bologna in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

1/10 Napoli's David Neres holds the trophy at the end of the Italian Super Cup final soccer match between Napoli and Bologna in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri





2/10 Napoli's Scott McTominay celebrates with teammate Napoli's Juan Jesus at the end of the Italian Super Cup final soccer match between Napoli and Bologna in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri





3/10 Napoli's Scott McTominay, left, teammate Napoli's Juan Jesus celebrate at the end of the Italian Super Cup final soccer match between Napoli and Bologna in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri





4/10 Napoli's Rasmus Hojlund, right, and Bologna's Tommaso Pobega vie for the ball during the Italian Super Cup final soccer match between Napoli and Bologna in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri





5/10 Napoli's David Neres, center, and Bologna's Lewis Ferguson vie for the ball during the Italian Super Cup final soccer match between Napoli and Bologna in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri





6/10 Napoli's Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, center, saves the ball during the Italian Super Cup final soccer match between Napoli and Bologna in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri





7/10 Napoli's David Neres, center, celebrates after scoring during the Italian Super Cup final soccer match between Napoli and Bologna in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri





8/10 Napoli's Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, left, passes the ball during the Italian Super Cup final soccer match between Napoli and Bologna in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri





9/10 Napoli's David Neres, second form left, celebrates with teammates after scoring during the Italian Super Cup final soccer match between Napoli and Bologna in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri





10/10 Napoli's head coach Antonio Conte, right, gestures during the Italian Super Cup final soccer match between Napoli and Bologna in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri





