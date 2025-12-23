BJP’s ‘Beti Bachao’ Slogan Rings Hollow Amid Ankita Bhandari Murder Case Revelations: Congress

Congress slams Uttarakhand BJP govt over alleged cover-up, police inaction and political protection in 2022 murder of young hotel receptionist; demands CBI probe and resignation of CM Dhami

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Updated on:
BJP’s ‘Beti Bachao’ Slogan Rings Hollow Amid Ankita Bhandari Murder Case Revelations: Congress
BJP’s ‘Beti Bachao’ Slogan Rings Hollow Amid Ankita Bhandari Murder Case Revelations: Congress
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Party accuses Uttarakhand BJP govt of cover-up in 2022 Ankita Bhandari murder, says ‘Beti Bachao’ slogan exposed as hollow.

  • 19-year-old hotel receptionist killed after resisting sexual advances, body found in canal, CBI charges minister’s son and staff with murder, rape, conspiracy.

  • Trial ongoing in special POCSO court.

The Congress party launched a blistering attack on the BJP-led Uttarakhand government, accusing it of rendering its flagship ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ slogan meaningless in light of fresh revelations in the 2022 Ankita Bhandari murder case. Senior Congress leaders, including Uttarakhand Congress chief Karan Mahara and AICC spokesperson Supriya Shrinate, alleged that the state administration had shielded powerful figures and delayed justice for the 19-year-old hotel receptionist who was killed after resisting sexual advances.

Speaking at a press conference in Dehradun, Mahara claimed new witness statements and forensic evidence emerging during the trial pointed to a “high-level cover-up” involving then Tourism Minister Satpal Mahara (no relation), his son Pulkit Mahara, and other influential locals. “Ankita was murdered because she dared to say no to the son of a powerful minister. The BJP talks about saving daughters, but when a daughter is killed in their own state, they protect the culprits, transfer honest officers, and delay the trial for three years,” Mahara said.

The case dates back to September 18, 2022, when Ankita Bhandari, who worked at a resort in Rishikesh owned by Pulkit Mahara, went missing. Her decomposed body was recovered from the Chilla Canal 10 days later. The CBI, which took over the investigation in 2023, has charged Pulkit Mahara, resort manager Ankit Gupta, and staff Saurabh Bhaskar with murder, rape, criminal conspiracy, and destruction of evidence. The trial is currently underway in a special POCSO court in Dehradun.

Related Content
Related Content
Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20I: Shafali-Harmanpreet Provide Finishing Touches|101/2 (9)

  2. VHT 2025-26 Big Preview: How Well Do You Know India's National One-Day Championship?

  3. Virat Kohli Returns To Domestic 50-Over Cricket - All You Need To Know About Andhra Vs Delhi VHT Match

  4. Rohit Sharma Returns To Domestic 50-Over Cricket - All You Need To Know About Mumbai Vs Sikkim VHT Match

  5. Australia Vs England, 4th Ashes Test: Captain Cummins Rested By Aussies, Murphy Replaces Lyon

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Next Gen ATP Finals: Learner Tien Beats Alexander Blockx To Lift Title

  2. Who Is Pang Renlong? Chinese Tennis Player To Receive 12 Year Ban By ITIA

  3. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  4. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  5. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  4. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot - As It Happened

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Omar Faces Backlash For Praising Centre’s Funding Support Amid J&K Economic Crises

  2. What A Magazine Means To Me?

  3. Bihar Weekly Weather Forecast: Cold Wave Tightens Grip, Orange Alert Issued

  4. New Insurance Bill: All For Insurance Companies, Not For The Masses

  5. Assam On High Alert After Fresh Unrest In Bangladesh: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Entertainment News

  1. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  2. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  3. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  4. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  5. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

US News

  1. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  2. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  3. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  4. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  5. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

World News

  1. Bangladesh: NCP leader Motaleb Shikder Shot Days After Sharif Osman Hadi Killing

  2. Jaishankar To Visit Sri Lanka As PM’s Special Envoy After Cyclone Ditwah Relief Efforts

  3. Mass Shooting Shocks Sydney’s Iconic Bondi Beach

  4. Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir Conferred Saudi Arabia’s Highest Civilian Honour

  5. US Defence Bill Signed By Trump Highlights India, Quad And Indo-Pacific Strategy

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, December 23, 2025: Predictions for Leo, Scorpio, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. The Outlook Mirror: Chronicling The Stories India Lived

  3. Rahul Gandhi Alleges BJP Wants To Eliminate The Constitution

  4. Neymar Undergoes Minor Knee Surgery As FIFA World Cup 2026 Dream Continues

  5. Vijay Deverakonda's Blood-Soaked First Look From Rowdy Janardhana Out; Teaser Shows Violence And Action-Packed Scenes

  6. Lokah Director Reflects On The 'Unexpected' Success Of Kalyani Priyadarshan Starrer, Shares Update On Part 2

  7. Delhi Weather and AQI Update: Cold Wave Tightens Grip as Air Quality Turns ‘Severe’

  8. Mumbai: Deaf Woman’s 16-Year-Old Sexual Assault Complaint Leads To Arrest Of Serial Abuser