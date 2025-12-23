BJP’s ‘Beti Bachao’ Slogan Rings Hollow Amid Ankita Bhandari Murder Case Revelations: Congress

Speaking at a press conference in Dehradun, Mahara claimed new witness statements and forensic evidence emerging during the trial pointed to a “high-level cover-up” involving then Tourism Minister Satpal Mahara (no relation), his son Pulkit Mahara, and other influential locals. “Ankita was murdered because she dared to say no to the son of a powerful minister. The BJP talks about saving daughters, but when a daughter is killed in their own state, they protect the culprits, transfer honest officers, and delay the trial for three years,” Mahara said.