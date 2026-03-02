Book Review: Parallel Lives, Shared Legacy Of Hindi's Trailblazer Writers

When she met Yadav in Calcutta it was in the afterglow of his novel, Ukhde Hue Log (The Uprooted). They undoubtedly connected over books and literature and their growing friendship turned to marriage in 1959, followed by a move to Delhi which they both felt was a better environment for Hindi writers at the time. However, early on, Yadav had dispelled her dreams of having found a true partner to share life’s vicissitudes with, making it clear at the outset that although now married, the pair would maintain ‘parallel lives’. It isn’t until you reach the Afterword, written after the publication of Yadav’s memoir, Mud Mud Ke Dekhta Hoon (Echoes of My Past), that the reader realises the euphemisms Bhandari employed to describe her deep sense of betrayal and heartbreak at Yadav’s regular and arbitrary decisions were a mask for his transgressions of fidelity.