Finding Piyushism In translation, Quite Literally

Gratitude is an attitude

He expresses it wholeheartedly for all the ‘people around him’. From Rahul Gandhi and Nishant Agarwal, who gave the book its title, to others who were part of his early years in Gwalior and Bhopal, to those the theatre brought him during his Delhi years, and to those he encountered in Mumbai, the book is an ode to his friends, who, as he says, are many. They are his world, his chosen families, who have fed him, housed him, drank with him, fought with him, abandoned him, and rescued him. Many friendships fractured under ego, addiction, jealousy, or ideological differences. But the silver lining remains the enduring friendships forged over the years, including with Ranbir Kapoor, Imtiaz Ali, Hitesh Sonik, and Manu Rishi Chadha (with whom he shared screen space in the recently released Rahu Ketu), among many others. One lasting example is how he made it a point to write, sing and compose the title track for his friend Anurag Kashyap-backed Raam Reddy’s Jugnuma (The Fable), starring friends Manoj Bajpayee and Deepak Dobriyal, last year. That says it all.