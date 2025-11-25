Beyond Seizures: How India Is Reconsidering Its Approach to Epilepsy

Based on her experiences, Dr Tripathi says that quite often, the cause of the treatment gap is that the free medication is given only for a few days or a month, while epilepsy treatment continues for years. “Patients are given long enough medication in terms of months and months of therapy, and are urged to come back for replacement as soon as they know two weeks of the medication must be left with them,” she adds. However, she adds that “the emphasis should be on ensuring that all eight medicines are available at each healthcare setup. Currently, they are not available at all healthcare setups, such as primary health centres, wellness centres, district hospitals, government hospitals, medical colleges, as well as tertiary centres, although they are included in the essential drug list.”