Interview With FAllianCE: We Don’t Use The Word ‘Caregiver

Treatment is a challenge. According to the NIMHANS 2016 survey, the treatment gap in this country is 88-90 per cent. Only 10 per cent are getting treated. The question of rehabilitation comes next. The government has done well by enacting laws for treatment and rehabilitation. PMIs have the right to receive treatment under Section 18.1 of the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017. However, the rules must be implemented in the social reality in which we currently exist.

The treatment gap exists for several reasons, including a shortage of professionals to treat patients and the stigma existing in society. We at FACEMi believe that the majority of untreated persons live within their families. From my experience, I know that it takes two to three years for family members to take the person to a psychiatrist. This is more so in urban centres than in rural areas. Although they may not be able to afford private consultations, due to various community health programmes and community life, rural people often start treatment earlier than those from urban areas. Therefore, for many social and psychological reasons, early intervention does not occur in the majority of cases. Additionally, we have the problem of dropouts. These are individuals who take medication and discontinue it when they feel better. At times, even the family does not want to continue with the medication for various reasons. So, relapse occurs. FACEMi has now designed a programme called Doorstep Delivery of Psychiatric Services to provide treatment at one’s own home. It is called Assisted Home Care for Mental Illness (AHCMI). The Karnataka government has already adopted it, and NIMHANS is piloting it.

We have also launched an open-access software, ‘e-Kutumbh’, designed to monitor and regulate AHCMI. All our projects are formulated within the legal framework of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 (RPWD), and the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017.