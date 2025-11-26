Imran Khan Declared Dead by Indian Media—Again

Rumours of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's death have again surfaced, with the Pakistan government strongly denying reports circulated by Indian media and online sources.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Avantika Mehta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Imran Khan Declared Dead by Indian Media—Again
Imran Khan Declared Dead by Indian Media—Again
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Indian media outlets again amplified unverified rumours that Imran Khan died in Adiala Jail, despite no evidence or named source for the claim.

  • Pakistan’s government denied the reports, as protests erupted outside the jail and fact-checkers traced the rumours to earlier patterns of fake news about Khan.

  • The incident follows repeated false death reports of public figures, highlighting how social-media-driven misinformation continues to trigger real-world reactions.

‘Where is Imran Khan?’ asked several Indian media outlets on Wednesday, November 25, 2025, as they published reports that the former Pakistani prime minister had died inside jail. Some media websites said the trigger was a report by an Afghanistan-based outlet that claimed Khan was killed inside Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail.

None of the media sites reporting Khan’s death named the Afghan outlet or shared a link. Despite this, the news quickly went viral online.

The viral claims come at a time when Khan’s three sisters — Noreen Niazi, Aleema Khan and Dr Uzma Khan— submitted a complaint to Punjab Inspector General of Police Usman Anwar, alleging PTI supporters had been assaulted outside the Rawalpindi jail last week.

In a letter to Punjab police chief Usman Anwar, Khan's sisters said the violence was “brutal and orchestrated and carried out by policemen without provocation."

"We peacefully protested over concerns for his health condition. We neither blocked roads nor obstructed public movement, nor engaged in any unlawful conduct. Yet, without warning or provocation, the streetlights in the area were abruptly switched off, deliberately casting the scene into darkness. What followed was a brutal and orchestrated assault by Punjab police personnel,” Noreen Niazi said.

Related Content
Related Content
Aleema Khanum - X
Imran Khan’s Sister Aleema Attacked With Egg Outside Rawalpindi Jail

BY Outlook News Desk

“At the age of 71, I was seized by my hair, thrown violently to the ground, and dragged across the road, sustaining visible injuries,” she lambasted.

She said that other women present outside the jail were slapped and dragged.

"Police's conduct was part of a broader and troubling pattern of indiscriminate force used against peacefully protesting citizens over three years, reflecting a troubling impunity.

"Police's conduct was not wholly criminal, illegal, morally reprehensible, and in direct contradiction to the foundational duties of any law enforcement agency in a democratic society," she said.  

Since the claims of Khan’s death went viral, it has been reported that protestors gathered outside the jail to demand clarity.

Earlier this year, in May 2025, there had been fake news of Khan being poisoned and having died in jail. At that time, a doctored press release allegedly from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pakistan (MoFA) had circulated on social media. That note, too, was debunked by fact-checkers as fabricated, with no official confirmation from Pakistan’s government.

At that time, a doctored press release, allegedly from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Pakistan, had circulated on social media. That note, too, was debunked by fact-checkers as fabricated, with no official confirmation from Pakistan’s government.

Fact-checking outlets have shown that several videos claiming to show violence against Khan in 2025 were old. One clip dates back to 2013, when Khan was injured in an election rally accident.

This is not the first time the media has reported a celebrity’s death based on unverified information. With the rise of social media, such incidents have become more common. Just this month, actor Dharmendra’s family criticised media outlets for declaring him dead based on rumours.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. From SMAT To T20 World Cup: Urvil Patel's 31-Ball Century Demands Selector's Attention

  2. India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Hosts Slip To 5th In WTC Points Table After SA Drubbing

  3. India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test Stats Highlights: Check Staggering, Almost Unbelievable Facts And Figures

  4. India Vs South Africa: Gautam Gambhir Says BCCI Will Decide His Future After Test Whitewash

  5. 'Wanted India To Grovel': Shukri Conrad's Comment Overshadows South Africa's Historic Test Series Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Syed Modi International 2025 Preview: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  3. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  5. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Rise Of DBT Politics: How Welfare Payments Are Transforming Indian Elections

  2. Why Kumbh Mela In Nashik Threatens The City’s Green Heart And The Fight To Save It

  3. Nearly 14 Lakh SIR Forms Marked ‘Uncollectable’ in West Bengal: Election Commission

  4. India Constitution Day: Rights, Duties And Need For Fraternity Today

  5. Former Bihar CM Rabri Devi Assigned New House, Must Vacate Long-Time Bungalow

Entertainment News

  1. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  2. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  3. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

  4. Nishaanchi 2 Review | A Pointed Commentary On Vigilante Justice, Masculinities & The Sacrificing Mother Figure

  5. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Modi, Meloni Unveil India–Italy Initiative to Counter Terror Financing at G20 Meet

  2. Pope Leo XIV’s Visit Rekindles Hope in Crisis-Stricken Lebanon

  3. Pakistan To Export 100,000 Tonnes Of Rice To Bangladesh Amid Strengthened Trade Ties

  4. Ukraine, Russia Exchange Overnight Strikes As Zelensky Signals Openness To Revised US Peace Plan

  5. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

Latest Stories

  1. Four Dead As Fire Tears Through Hong Kong High-Rise In Tai Po

  2. November 26, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Taurus, Leo, And Pisces

  3. Rise Of DBT Politics: How Welfare Payments Are Transforming Indian Elections

  4. India Constitution Day: Rights, Duties And Need For Fraternity Today

  5. Nearly 14 Lakh SIR Forms Marked ‘Uncollectable’ in West Bengal: Election Commission

  6. India’s New Labour Codes Take Effect | All You Need To Know

  7. Former Bihar CM Rabri Devi Assigned New House, Must Vacate Long-Time Bungalow

  8. Safdarjung’s Pioneering Renal Transplant Milestone Saves 11-Year-Old