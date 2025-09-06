Imran Khan’s Sister Aleema Attacked With Egg Outside Rawalpindi Jail

Sister of jailed former PM Imran Khan attacked during media interaction; PTI alleges political motive as Toshakhana case adjourned.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Aleema Khanum Photo: X
  • Aleema Khanum was egged outside Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail during a media interaction.

  • PTI reported the attackers were detained and alleged political motives behind the act.

  • The incident took place as the Toshakhana case hearing against Imran Khan and his wife was adjourned.

Aleema Khanum, sister of jailed former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, was struck with an egg on Friday while speaking to reporters outside Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, police said.

Social media footage showed the incident, after which supporters of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party overpowered two women accused of throwing the eggs and handed them to police. According to PTI, the two women arrested are party supporters who had travelled to Rawalpindi with other members of the All-Government’s Employees Grand Alliance to protest over unmet demands.

A Rawalpindi police statement said the egging occurred when Aleema did not answer questions raised by the two women. The duo were taken into custody and sent to the Adiala checkpoint, the statement added.

PTI described the act as “shameful” and alleged that police had assisted the women, whom the party claimed were planted for political motives, in escaping by car. “The women were sent to Aleema’s media talk as part of an agenda,” PTI said.

Several political figures condemned the incident. Balochistan National Party-Mengal chief Akhtar Mengal said, “Even in enmity, a woman deserves dignity. Targeting women is the lowest form of politics, and this cheap stunt must be condemned in the strongest words.” Federal Minister for Development Ahsan Iqbal added, “Politics must remain a contest of ideas, not of violence or hatred. We should all work to keep it healthy and respectful.” PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique called the act “shameful, vile and crude.”

Imran Khan has been imprisoned for over two years on multiple charges. He was found guilty in the Toshakhana case, in which he and his wife, Bushra Bibi, were accused of unlawfully buying and selling gifts kept in the government-owned Toshakhana, or treasure house. The gifts are given to government officials including the Prime Minister, President, and ministers. Khan was convicted of selling gift items worth over 140 million Pakistani rupees (approximately $500,000) and sentenced in August 2023 to three years in prison.

The Toshakhana case hearing against Khan and his wife was adjourned on Friday, with the next session scheduled for Monday, September 8.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
