Imran Khan has been imprisoned for over two years on multiple charges. He was found guilty in the Toshakhana case, in which he and his wife, Bushra Bibi, were accused of unlawfully buying and selling gifts kept in the government-owned Toshakhana, or treasure house. The gifts are given to government officials including the Prime Minister, President, and ministers. Khan was convicted of selling gift items worth over 140 million Pakistani rupees (approximately $500,000) and sentenced in August 2023 to three years in prison.