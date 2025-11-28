Imran Khan’s Family Demands Proof Of Life Amid Death Rumours In Adiala Jail

Tensions escalated outside Adiala Jail on Thursday when Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi was stopped while attempting to meet Khan. Afridi, along with dozens of PTI supporters, staged a sit-in that lasted around 16 hours in protest. Speaking to journalists, Afridi said, “We spent the night here with the workers, this was only one night. If we have to spend our whole lives here for the PTI founder, we will do so. We have not yet been told anything about his condition”, NDTV reported.