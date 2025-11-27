Adiala Jail Says Imran Khan In Good Health,' Rejects Rumours

The administration of Adiala Jail refuted social media rumours about Imran Khan’s health or transfer, stating he remains incarcerated there and is receiving full medical care. The former Pakistan PM is reportedly “completely healthy” amid growing speculation and demands from his party.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Pak PM Imran Khan
The jail administration confirmed on Thursday that Khan remains inside the prison and is in “completely good health,” receiving all necessary medical attention. Photo: File photo
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Jail officials at Adiala confirm that Imran Khan remains in custody and is in “completely good health,” rejecting viral rumours about his demise or transfer.

  • According to officials, Khan is being provided full medical care, regular meals, exercise, reading material, and other facilities required for his status — his health checks reportedly show no problems.

  • The former prime minister’s party has demanded a transparent, state-issued statement on his condition and urged that his family be allowed to meet him without delay.

The authorities at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail have issued a formal clarification rejecting recent social-media rumours claiming that Imran Khan is unwell, transferred, or even dead. The jail administration confirmed on Thursday that Khan remains inside the prison and is in “completely good health,” receiving all necessary medical attention.

The statement from the prison came in response to a surge of unverified posts and media reports questioning his condition and whereabouts. The administration described such reports as “baseless,” asserting that Khan has not been shifted and continues to be held under standard custody protocols.

Ex-Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan - | Photo: AP
Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

BY Outlook News Desk

Details released by jail officials suggest that Khan is being treated as a “B-Class” prisoner, with access to regular food, health care, reading materials, exercise and other amenities. A dedicated cell block, regular medical check-ups, and daily routines are in place. According to officials, doctors conduct periodic health screenings and have recently confirmed there are no underlying health issues.

Meanwhile, his political party has demanded that the government allow an immediate meeting between Khan and his family, insisting on transparency about his health and custody conditions. They have also called for an official statement clearing doubts and asked for action against those spreading false rumours.

Published At:
