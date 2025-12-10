Imran Khan Held In 'Illegal Isolation,' Sisters Stage Protest Outside Adiala Jail

1. Imran Khan’s sisters staged a sit-in outside Adiala Jail after being denied permission to meet him, alleging he is being kept in “illegal isolation.”
2. Authorities reportedly stopped them at a checkpoint citing the end of visiting hours, prompting the protest.
3. PTI leaders joined the demonstration, accusing jail officials of violating Khan’s rights and raising concerns about his treatment and detention conditions.
The sisters of former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan staged a sit-in outside Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi after being denied permission to meet him — accusing authorities of keeping him in “illegal isolation.”
The 73-year-old world cup winning cricketer has been held at Adiala since August 2023 under multiple criminal charges. His sisters — Aleema Khan, Noreen Khan and Uzma Khan — say they were stopped at a checkpoint citing “visiting-hours over” and were not allowed entry, prompting the protest.
During the sit-in, senior leaders from his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) also joined, while police deployed heavy security around the jail. Protesters alleged the denial of visitation and called it a violation of his rights.
A brief meeting last week had allowed one sister inside — she later claimed Imran Khan appeared physically stable but said he was being “mentally tortured.”
The refusal of further family visits has ignited a fresh standoff between PTI supporters and the authorities, highlighting growing concerns over his health, detention conditions and procedural fairness.
Imran Khan Health
A petition was filed in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on December 4 seeking permission for Khan to undergo medical examinations by specialists from the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital (SKMCH) in Lahore, a facility he founded over three decades ago, amid reports of his deteriorating health during incarceration.
Filed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi on behalf of the PTI founder, the plea argues that Khan is facing "multiple health complications" and requires immediate assessment for accurate diagnosis and better treatment, requesting monthly check-ups starting within three days.
The petition, represented by counsel Syed Muhammad Ali Bukhari, names the Punjab government through its Home Secretary, IG Prisons, Adiala Jail Superintendent, and SKMCH as respondents, alleging that jail authorities ignored Khan's written request for SKMCH doctors despite his entitlement to quality care as a former PM. It claims Khan's convictions stem from "political victimization" under federal pressure, violating his fundamental rights, and seeks full access for medical teams to conduct examinations aligned with his history, including sharing reports with family and the court.