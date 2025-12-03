Asim Munir Is A ‘Radical Islamist’, Wants War With India: Imran Khan’s Sister

Aleema Khan alleges Asim Munir seeks war with India, urges West to help free jailed ex-PM amid rising concerns over his health.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Aleema Khanum Photo: X
Summary
  • Aleema Khan accused Army Chief Asim Munir of “radicalisation” and wanting war with India.

  • She contrasted Munir with Imran Khan’s “liberal” stance and appealed to the West for support.

  • Her remarks come amid growing questions about Imran Khan’s health, with family seeking proof he is alive.

One of the three sisters of the jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan attacked the country's army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, claiming that he is a “radical Islamist” who “yearns for a war with India”.

While speaking with Sky News on 'The World with Yalda Hakim', Aleema Khan, Imran Khan's sister, said that Munir’s “Islamic radicalisation” forces him to fight nonbelievers while criticising the country's first Chief of Defence Forces (CDF).

She alleged, "Asim Munir is a very radicalised Islamist and Islamic conservative. This is the reason why he yearns for a war with India. His Islamic radicalisation and conservatism force him to fight against those who don't believe in Islam," Aleema said on the show."

"Whenever Imran Khan comes to power, you will see that he always tries to befriend India, and even the BJP. Whenever there is this radical Islamist, Asim Munir, you will see that there will be war with India, and not just India, even the allies of India will suffer," she said.

Claiming that her brother's thinking was of a '"pure liberal" compared to Munir, Aleema appealed to the West to increase its efforts to free Imran Khan, whom she described as an “asset”.

Her interview comes amid mounting rumours about Imran Khan’s health and claims by his family seeking proof that he is alive.

According to a Pakistani news outlet, The Dawn, authorities at Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail allowed one of the other sisters, Uzma Khanum, to meet the former Prime Minister.

Published At:
