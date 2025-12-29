India Vs New Zealand ODIs Team Selection Preview: Pant's Place In Danger; Gill, Iyer Expected To Return

Get the preview for team India's squad selection for their upcoming 3-match ODI series against New Zealand

Outlook Sports Desk
  • India's squad for the ODI series against New Zealand expected to be out soon

  • Doubts looming over Rishabh Pant's participation

  • Check the full team selection preview

New Zealand will return to India for the first time since they whitewashed the then Rohit Sharma-led side by 2-0 in a red-ball series. This time, the Blackcaps will be battling for white ball supremacy across a 3-match ODI and 5-match T20I series before the real big test in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

While the focus is mainly on the shortest format all because of the fast approaching World Cup, the ODI series will also be a focal point. India appear to be leaving no stones unturned in their build-up to the 50-over World Cup in 2027.

Their upcoming assignment against New Zealand will be an important one, especially for the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who will then be out of action till the Indian Premier League begins.

The former national captains are looking as lively as ever, with Virat Kohli scoring 376 runs and Rohit Sharma amassing 348 runs in their last 6 one-day international outings. Both of them are currently with Delhi and Mumbai respectively, warming up nicely for the Kiwi challenge.

The focus is also on skipper Shubman Gill, who hasn't played an ODI game since October 25 during the series concluder in Australia. Since then, Gill has appeared in 8 T20Is and a Test. He is with Punjab for the Vijay Hazare Trophy but is yet to play a game.

All eyes will also be on the fitness of vice-captain Shreyas Iyer whose last ODI appearance was also in Australia. He has had a long spell out of the game due to a spleen injury.

If reports are to be believed, then Rishabh Pant is in the danger of losing his spot following ordinary performances in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He has scored 97 runs across three innings with a best of 70.

On the contrary, UP's Dhruv Jurel has smacked two half-centuries - 80 vs Hyderabad, 67 vs Chandigarh and an unbeaten 160* against Baroda in round 3.

Ishan Kishan could also be looked at as an option due to his red-hot form in the limited over formats in the domestic circuit. In his only VHT 2025-26 appearance, Kishan scored 125 against Karnataka on December 24.

Speedster Jasprit Bumrah and all-rounder Hardik Pandya are reportedly in line to miss the New Zealand series as they are expected to be rested.

The likes of Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh and Kuldeep Yadav are also expected to make the cut. It will also be interesting to see what the selectors feel about Mohammed Shami's case. He has been grinding it out with Bengal throughout the domestic season.

It will also be interesting to see if the team management will reward Ruturaj Gaikwad after the Maharashtra batter impressed against South Africa earlier this month.

The squad is expected to be announced on January 3 or 4.

India Vs New Zealand ODI Series Schedule

1st ODI: Sunday, January 11 at the Vadodara International Stadium

2nd ODI: Wednesday, January 14 at the at the Saurashtra Cricket Stadium

3rd ODI: Sunday, January 18 at the Holkar Stadium in Indore

India Squad For T20I Series Against New Zealand And World Cup 2026

Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (VC), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Washington Sundar, Ishan Kishan (WK)

