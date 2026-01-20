Kristian Clarke Receives Call-Up For T20Is Against India In Place Of Injured Michael Bracewell

Michael Bracewell sustained a minor left-calf strain during the third ODI in Indore. His further participation will be monitored as the T20I series progresses

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
New Zealands T20I squad vs India
New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell is doubtful for the upcoming T20I series against India due to minor calf-strain sustained during 3rd ODI in Indore. AP Photo/Anjum Naveed
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • New Zealand retain pacer Kristian Clarke for the upcoming T20I series against India

  • A call on Michael Bracewell's further participation will be take mid-series

  • Bracewell sustained a minor calf-strain during the ODI decider in Indore

New Zealand coach Rob Walter said all-rounder Michael Bracewell’s participation in the five-match T20I series against India is dependent on his recovery from a minor left-calf strain that he sustained during the recent third ODI at Indore.

New Zealand defeated India by 41 runs to seal a historic 2-1 ODI series win at the Holkar Stadium but Bracewell did not bowl after suffering a calf niggle while fielding.

“Bracewell will be treated and monitored over the coming days before a decision on his further involvement in the tour is confirmed,” said Walter in a release issued by New Zealand Cricket.

“It was incredibly special to win the ODI series and create some history. There were lots of special performances combined with fantastic teamwork to achieve something that hadn’t been done before.” Walter said Bracewell will remain with the squad but the players needed to recover quickly ahead of the T20 series, beginning on Wednesday at Nagpur.

“Michael has travelled with the squad to Nagpur. But with a short turn-around to the T20 series we’ll need to recover well and refocus quickly to be ready for the opening game,” he added.

Related Content
Related Content

The 50-year-old also confirmed that pacer Kristian Clarke will remain with the touring party after being added to the T20 squad for the first three games against India.

“We’ve got a fair bit of player movement at the moment with some guys returning from injury for this series, others joining us immediately from franchise cricket and the rest coming off the India ODI series and Super Smash,” he said.

Walter said Clarke’s inclusion was primarily aimed at boosting pace bowling options.

“We want to ensure we’ve got enough pace-bowling options for the first three games of this series and it’s a great opportunity for Kristian to stay on with the group a little longer on his first tour of India.” Clarke played an excellent role in his maiden ODI series, claiming seven wickets including Virat Kohli twice across the three games.

He also added useful runs while batting lower-order and snared two catches.

“He certainly showcased his talent in the ODI series, but what was particularly impressive was his calmness and ability to perform under pressure,” said Walter.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. Follow our comprehensive coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2026 news, IND vs NZ ODI & T20I schedule, squad, and detailed batting & bowling statistics. You can also stay updated with Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 news, schedule, teams & squads, WPL points table 2026, top run-scorers and wicket-takers..

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup 2026: BAN Win Toss, Decide To Field First

  2. Paarl Royals Vs Joburg Super Kings: Who Won Yesterday In PR Vs JSK, SA20 2026 Match – Check Result

  3. Shubman Gill Chooses Ranji Trophy Duty Over Rest After India’s Recent ODI Series Loss Against New Zealand

  4. Gujarat Giants Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, WPL 2026: Gautami Naik's 73-Run Knock Helps RCB Crush GG By 61 Runs

  5. Afghanistan Vs West Indies, 1st T20I: Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli Power Afghanistan To 38-Run Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Gael Monfils Vs Dane Sweeny Highlights, AO 2026 1st Round: Frenchman Loses As Australian Wins Over Four Sets

  2. AO 2026, Day 3 Live Score: Keys Seals Progress; India's Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha Loses In Men's Doubles

  3. Jannik Sinner Vs Hugo Gaston Live Score, Australian Open 2026 1st Round: Italian Begins Campaign At Rod Laver Arena

  4. Hugo Gaston Vs Jannik Sinner, Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch 1st Round Clash?

  5. Novak Djokovic Brushes Aside Pedro Martinez, Notches Up Record 100th Australian Open Win

Badminton News

  1. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

  2. India Open Fiasco: High AQI, Bird Droppings Raise Questions Over Delhi Hosting BWF World Championships

  3. Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam Dominate Egypt Para Badminton International With Two Gold Medals Each

  4. BWF India Open 2026 Finals Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About Super 750 Title Round

  5. India Open Badminton 2026 Semi-Final Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About BWF Super 750 SF

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Voices From Prison: Of Lives Stolen For Dissent

  2. Snowfall Alert J&K, Uttarakhand, Himachal: Light Falls Continue January 18-20

  3. Voices From Prison: Hope Remains A Stubborn Thing Even In Captivity, Says Umar Khalid

  4. “She Tried to Be Strong”: Manipur Gang Rape Survivor Dies Awaiting Justice

  5. Voices From Prison: Bail Is Little Solace As I Lost My Life Anyway, Says Anand Teltumbde

Entertainment News

  1. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  2. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  3. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  4. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  5. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

US News

  1. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  2. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  3. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  4. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  5. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

World News

  1. What Iranian Women Want From Regime Change

  2. Europe Vows United Response To Trump’s Greenland Tariff Threats

  3. Town Hall Shooting In Northern Czech Republic Kills One, Suspect Shot Fatally

  4. China Seeks WTO Panel Against India Over Auto And EV Incentive Schemes

  5. Greenlanders Protest Trump’s Claim Over Their Island

Latest Stories

  1. Akshay Kumar's Convoy Vehicle Meets With An Accident; Actor And Wife Twinkle Khanna Unhurt

  2. Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Hearing On Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Reportedly Scheduled To Begin At 11:30 AM

  3. Patna NEET Aspirant’s Death Puts Bihar Police Under Scanner After Post-Mortem Flags Sexual Violence

  4. Gael Monfils Vs Dane Sweeny Highlights, AO 2026 1st Round: Frenchman Loses As Australian Wins Over Four Sets

  5. AO 2026, Day 3 Live Score: Keys Seals Progress; India's Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha Loses In Men's Doubles

  6. Outlook Explainer: Why Are Trump, Xi Eyeing Greenland's Rare Earth Riches

  7. Varun Grover Backs AR Rahman Amid Backlash For ‘Communal’ Comment: He Was Forced To Issue An Apology

  8. Sutapa Sikdar Relives 2016 With Irrfan Khan's Memories: I Smiled A Lot As You Were There