T20 World Cup 2026: Michael Bracewell Ruled Out Of Tournament With Calf Injury

Michael Bracewell has been ruled out with a calf injury
The all-rounder picked up the issue during the warm-up of tournament opener
Cole McConchie has been added to the reserves
New Zealand's Michael Bracewell was ruled out of the remainder of the T20 World Cup on Tuesday due to a left calf injury.
Bracewell picked up a calf injury during warm-ups ahead of New Zealand's tournament opener against Afghanistan on February 8 in Chennai.
"Bracewell had rehabilitated the calf tear he sustained during the third ODI against India last month but re-injured the muscle during warm-ups on Sunday," New Zealand Cricket said in a media release.
"Subsequent scans confirmed the injury, which is expected to require approximately three weeks of recovery before he can return to play." Off-spinning all-rounder Cole McConchie will travel to India to join the squad as a travelling reserve alongside pace bowler Ben Sears.
Major Setback for New Zealand’s World Cup Hopes
The decision to rule Bracewell out followed a detailed medical evaluation, including MRI scans and assessments by specialists. The injury is expected to sideline him for at least several weeks, effectively ending his participation in this marquee event.
The timing of the injury is particularly unfortunate, coming at a time when New Zealand were looking like contenders to challenge the title after winning their first two games. Michael Bracewell's presence provided them with an all-round option who can be the fifth bowler as well as fill in the gap as a left-handed finisher down the order. His absence will hurt the Kiwis in terms of balance.
Bracewell’s Career and World Cup Record
Michael Bracewell has established himself as a versatile all-rounder for New Zealand since his international debut in early 2022. A left-handed batter and right-arm off-break bowler, his career is highlighted by high-impact performances. Known for his finishing capabilities and knack for breaking partnerships, he also holds the record for the highest T20 score in New Zealand domestic history, an unbeaten 141 in the Super Smash.
Although Bracewell's participation in T20 World Cups has been extremely limited, his overall T20I career contains some historic milestones for New Zealand.
