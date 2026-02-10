T20 World Cup 2026: Wanindu Hasaranga Ruled Out Of Tournament With Hamstring Injury

Sri Lanka suffer a major setback as Wanindu Hasaranga is ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2026 with a hamstring injury

T20 World Cup 2026: Wanindu Hasaranga Ruled Out Of Tournament With Hamstring Injury
Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga celebrates the wicket of Ireland's Curtis Campher during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Ireland in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
  • Wanindu Hasaranga has been ruled out with a hamstring injury

  • The all-rounder picked up the issue during the tournament opener

  • Sri Lanka must now find a replacement for their lead spinner

Sri Lanka’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign has been dealt a major blow with star all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga ruled out of the tournament due to a severe hamstring injury.

The 28-year-old suffered the injury during Sri Lanka’s opening group match against Ireland in Colombo, where he still produced an impactful bowling performance of 3/25 in four overs to help secure a 20-run win.

However, subsequent MRI scans revealed a significant tear in his left hamstring, forcing the team to confirm his exit from the remainder of the competition.

Major Setback for Sri Lanka’s World Cup Hopes

The decision to rule Hasaranga out followed a detailed medical evaluation, including MRI scans and assessments by specialists. The injury is expected to sideline him for at least several weeks, effectively ending his participation in this marquee event.

Sri Lanka are expected to name a replacement soon, with leg-spin all-rounder Dushan Hemantha the likely candidate to fill the void. Hemantha has limited international experience but offers similar skills with the ball, which could help mitigate the impact of Wanindu Hasaranga’s loss.

The timing of the injury is particularly unfortunate, coming just as Sri Lanka were looking to build momentum after their opening victory. With matches against Oman, Australia and Zimbabwe still to come in the group stage, Sri Lanka now face a tougher path to the Super Eight stages, having lost both their chief spinner and another frontline bowler Eshan Malinga to injury earlier.

Hasaranga’s Career and World Cup Record

Widely regarded as one of the best leg-spinners in the shortest format, Hasaranga has enjoyed a stellar T20 career for Sri Lanka, combining wicket-taking ability with useful batting lower down the order.

He debuted in T20 internationals in 2019 and quickly established himself as a key member of the side. Over his T20I career, Hasaranga has claimed around 151 wickets at an average under 16, making him one of Sri Lanka’s most successful bowlers in the format.

To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

