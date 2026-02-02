ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Co-Hosts Sri Lanka Announce 15-Man Squad - Check Details

Co-hosts Sri Lanka have announced their 15-man squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026 with Dasun Shanaka set to lead the one-time champions in the 20-team tournament starting from February 7 onwards

Rohan Mukherjee
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Co-Hosts Sri Lanka Announce 15-Man Squad - Check Details
Sri Lanka during their 2026 ODI series against England at the Pallekele International Stadium on January 30, 2026. Photo: X/Sri Lanka Cricket
  • Sri Lanka announce their 15-man squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026

  • Dasun Shanaka set to lead the Lankans

  • The 2014 champions will be hoping to make full use of their home conditions

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 co-hosts Sri Lanka have announced their final 15-man squad for the upcoming 20-team tournament, which is set to start from February 7 with Pakistan taking on Netherlands in the opening match at the Sinhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground.

Sri Lanka, who are currently taking on England in a 3-match T20I series as part of their preparations for the T20 World Cup, will go head-to-head with European minnows Ireland in their tournament opener.

Although their on-going preparatory series is not going as planned, losing the already by 2-0, the Lankans will be hoping to gain full advantage of home conditions once the tournament begins.

Australia will be their their toughest opponent in Group B which also features teams like Oman, Ireland and Zimbabwe. They are expected to reach the Super 8 stages but the T20 World Cup has always been a tournament where anything can happen.

In the last edition, first-timers USA had upstaged Pakistan in a match that went down to a Super over. In the previous editions, we have also seen the Netherlands taking down giants South Africa on multiple occasions.

Over the last few years, Sri Lanka have turned into a sleeping giant. Less than a decade ago, the Lankans were a side constantly challenging for ICC trophies, but the story is totally different now.

That's why this tournament will be of huge importance for Sri Lanka. The last time they hosted the tournament in 2012, they had finished as runners-up and 2014 was their best-ever outing when they clinched the title after beating India in the final.

Sri Lanka's Squad For The ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Janith Perera, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Eshan Malinga

Sri Lanka's Group Fixtures For The ICC T20 World Cup 2026

February 8 Vs Ireland, Colombo

February 12 Vs Oman, Pallekele

February 16 Vs Australia, Pallekele

February 19 Vs Zimbabwe, Colombo

Published At:
