Pakistan Super League 2026: PCB Dismisses Foreign Players' Security, Travel Concerns - Report

Summary of this article
Australian cricketers reportedly had apprehensions about Pakistan travel due to Middle East conflict, Pakistan's border tensions with Afghanistan
Pakistan Cricket Board said to have downplayed concerns
PSL to start on March 26, clashing with Indian Premier League again
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly brushed aside concerns around the travel plans of foreign players for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) despite the ongoing conflict in the Gulf region, with the league set to feature an increased number of overseas players, especially from Australia.
The 11th edition of PSL is set to commence in Lahore on March 26, bringing together top domestic talent and a number of international players. Meanwhile, the Indian Premier League kicks off two days later, in Bengaluru on March 28.
A PTI report quoted a PCB source as refuting reports that Australian players had apprehensions about travelling to Pakistan due to escalating tensions in the Middle East and the country's border tensions with neighbouring Afghanistan.
"All travel arrangements and plans are in place and we will have all the Australian players who have signed for the PSL 11 start arriving from next week," the source said as per the report.
Recent news reports had suggested that the Australian government had advised its players against travelling to Peshawar, where only one PSL match is slated, due to its proximity to the Afghanistan border. The source added that PSL had faced bigger challenges in the past but the board was cognizant of the situation and working accordingly.
Many Australian cricketers have signed up for the PSL, including David Warner, Steve Smith, Adam Zampa, Peter Siddle, Aaron Hardie, Marnus Labuschagne, Ashton Turner, Jake Fraser McGurk, Josh Phillipe, Riley Meredith and Ben McDermott among others.
The PSL will, for the first time, comprise eight teams instead of six and, for the second consecutive year, will clash with the IPL.
(With PTI inputs)
When will Pakistan Super League 2026 start?
Pakistan Super League 2026 will begin on March 26 in Lahore.
How many teams are there in Pakistan Super League 2026?
The Pakistan Super League's 2026 edition will feature eight teams, expanding from the previous six-team format.
Which are the new entrants in PSL 2026?
Hyderabad Kingsmen and Rawalpindi Pindiz are the new franchises to have joined the league.