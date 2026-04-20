Dasun Shanaka Banned From Pakistan Super League For One Year

Summary of this article
PCB imposes one-year PSL ban on Dasun Shanaka
Shanaka, picked by PSL team Lahore Qalandars, had joined IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals
PCB had also banned Blessing Muzarabani for two years for the same reason
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has imposed a one-year PSL ban on Sri Lanka's captain Dasun Shanaka.
Shanaka, after initially being named in the Pakistan Super League, joined IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals side in the Indian Premier League.
The PCB has also banned Blessing Muzarabani for two years for the same reason but his agent Rob Humphries claims his player never signed any contract with a PSL franchise so his ban is unjustified and should be reviewed.
The PCB said on Monday that after a comprehensive review of the recent contractual developments involving Shanaka and Lahore Qalandars, the player's unilateral withdrawal from the tournament on March 21 constituted a clear breach of both the player registration terms and the tripartite agreement.
"The findings indicated that the withdrawal was made on grounds not recognized within the existing contractual framework," the PCB said.
Shanaka led Sri Lanka in this year's T20 World Cup.