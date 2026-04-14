Blessing Muzarabani Banned From PSL For 2 Years; Joins South Africa's Corbin Bosch - Check Full List

Summary of this article
Zimbabwe seamer Blessing Muzarabani banned from Pakistan Super League for 2 years
He had turned down his contract with Islamabad United after IPL's Kolkata Knight Riders came calling
South African pacer Corbin Bosch had also been slapped with one-year ban last season
In a major development, Zimbabwe Blessing Muzarabani has bee banned from participating in the Pakistan Super League for two years after the pacer turned down his PSL 2026 contract with Islamabad United to sign for Indian Premier League franchise Kolkata Knight Riders.
Blessing Muzrabani was roped in by KKR as a replacement for Bangladeshi left-arm seamer Mustafizur Rahman, whose contract was forcefully cancelled by the influence of the Board of Control for Cricket in India.
It all had transpired after the killing of an innocent minority Hindu in Bangladesh. And as per the instructions received from the Indian government, the BCCI intervened and asked KKR for Mustafizur's ouster.
The left-arm pacer was then signed by PSL's reigning champions Lahore Qalandars. But the real twist took place when KKR came calling for Blessing Muzarabani to replace Mustafizur in their injury depleted side.
Already under contract with Islamabad United, the Zimbabwean knew that walking away would lead to significant repercussions but he felt that IPL was a far more bigger stage and so he said yes to the 3-time champions.
That automatically prompted a lot of heated reactions on social media and now it has come down to a 2-year ban for Muzarabani, who had figures of 4/41 in his most recent outing for KKR against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.
"Professionalism in franchise-based leagues requires participants to act with transparency and consistency. Entering into a conflicting engagement while a prior binding agreement subsists represents a departure from the expected standards of the game. Such conduct, if left unaddressed, erodes the reliability of dealings and the confidence that franchises, regulators, and stakeholders place in professional engagements. The two-year ban reflects the gravity of the breach" - PSL's official statement read.
Muzarabani is not alone. South African pacer Corbin Bosch met with a similar incident last year when he was slapped with an one-year ban.
Other than Muzarabani, Australian pacer Spencer Johnson and Sri Lankan all-rounder Dasun Shanaka are also in line to get banned from PSL. The two players had also turned down their contracts in Pakistan to feature in the world's richest cricket league.