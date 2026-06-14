India Vs Pakistan Toss Update, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Harmanpreet Kaur-led IND-W To Bat First In Edgbaston

IND-W to bat first against PAK-W in their ICC T20 Women's WC encounter
Harmanpreet Kaur have lifted the ODI WC last year
Pakistan women will want to put on a positive performance against their arch-rival
India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, will lock horns against Fatima Sana’s Pakistan in match six of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 at Edgbaston on Sunday.
In November of the previous year, India ended their long wait for a trophy by securing their first ICC title in the 50-over World Cup held on home soil. They aim to further increase their trophy collection, beginning this Sunday against their long-standing rivals.
India and Pakistan have a frosty relation on and off the field with the two teams only competing with each other at the ICC tourmaments.
India Vs Pakistan, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update
India Women have won the toss and have opted to bat.
India Vs Pakistan, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs
India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud
Pakistan Women (Playing XI): Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali(w), Ayesha Zafar, Saira Jabeen, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Pervaiz, Fatima Sana(c), Rameen Shamim, Nashra Sandhu, Tasmia Rubab, Sadia Iqbal
India Vs Pakistan, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Captain Speak
Fatima Sana: I think if we had won the toss, we were going to bat first as well because it looks like a batting track. (Do you feel as if the batting unit is looking good?) Yeah, I think as a team, we are doing great in the batting and the bowling as well. So we know we have a good bowling unit, so we just need to improve in the batting side, so we are good to go. (The approach of their bowlers on this surface) Yeah, obviously, it looks like a batting track, but still, we have a good bowling unit. We have a good experienced bowling attack, so I think it will be a good contest. (Any key in or out for you for the team?) Yeah, we are going with Saira. She will be playing first time in the World Cup.
Harmanpreet Kaur: We will bat first. I think it's a very good pitch to bat on, so we just thought let's bat and set a decent total on the board. (Does winning a World Cup give them confidence?) Well, I think we all are very excited. The last World Cup definitely has given us a lot of confidence and we just want to carry that confidence to this World Cup. (Have you been pleased with the build-up?) Yes, definitely. We have plugged a lot of areas and now it's only about playing good cricket and we are looking forward to that. Bharti's playing today. And yeah, Yastika did really well, but today we thought of going with Bharti. We are going with three spinners and two medium pacers.