India Vs Pakistan Toss Update, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Harmanpreet Kaur-led IND-W To Bat First In Edgbaston

India Vs Pakistan, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Captain Speak



Fatima Sana: I think if we had won the toss, we were going to bat first as well because it looks like a batting track. (Do you feel as if the batting unit is looking good?) Yeah, I think as a team, we are doing great in the batting and the bowling as well. So we know we have a good bowling unit, so we just need to improve in the batting side, so we are good to go. (The approach of their bowlers on this surface) Yeah, obviously, it looks like a batting track, but still, we have a good bowling unit. We have a good experienced bowling attack, so I think it will be a good contest. (Any key in or out for you for the team?) Yeah, we are going with Saira. She will be playing first time in the World Cup.