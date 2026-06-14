UFC Freedom 250 Preview: Match Card, LIVE Streaming, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

UFC Freedom 250 will be headlined by Ilia Topuria vs Justin Gaethje in a blockbuster Lightweight Championship Unification bout.
The historic event will take place at the White House and features several championship and high-profile fights on the card.
Indian fans can watch the action live on Sony LIV and Sony Sports Network from 5:30 AM IST on June 15.
UFC is set to hold its first event on the White House South Lawn with a mixed martial arts show timed for President Donald Trump’s 80th birthday and the celebration of the nation’s 250th anniversary.
UFC Freedom 250 is set for Sunday night.
UFC CEO Dana White is friends with the president and the two have discussed for more than a year the idea of bringing mixed martial arts to the White House.
Their relationship dates to UFC’s infancy as White reorganized the company and led its rise into national prominence.
The cage and stage will themselves be surrounded by thousands of temporary seats, including ringside space for a full marching band that can set the entire scene to blaring music. The Zac Brown Band will perform the National Anthem.
The fight card is part of a series of events celebrating the semiquincentennial of the Declaration of Independence’s signing on July 4, 1776. Other planned events include an IndyCar race that will pass by the White House.
How to watch UFC Freedom 250 In India?
Indian viewers can watch UFC Freedom 250 live on Sony LIV, while the event will also be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network channels. The landmark event, being held at the White House, is set to feature a stacked fight card headlined by Ilia Topuria vs Justin Gaethje for the UFC Lightweight Championship.
While fans in the United States will stream the event exclusively on Paramount+, Indian audiences can catch the complete card through Sony's television and digital platforms.
Event: UFC Freedom 250
Date: Monday, June 15, 2026
Start Time: 5:30 AM IST onwards
Live Streaming: Sony LIV
Live Telecast: Sony Sports Network
Commentary Languages: English and Hindi
The historic White House event is expected to be one of the biggest UFC cards ever staged, featuring multiple championship bouts and some of the sport's biggest stars.
UFC Freedom 250- Official Match Card
Main Event
Lightweight Championship Unification Bout
Ilia Topuria (C) vs Justin Gaethje
Co-Main Event
Women's Bantamweight Championship
Kayla Harrison (C) vs Julianna Peña
Main Card
Alex Pereira vs Jamahal Hill (Light Heavyweight Bout)
Max Holloway vs Dustin Poirier III (BMF Championship)
Sean O'Malley vs Merab Dvalishvili II (Bantamweight Bout)
Bo Nickal vs Paulo Costa (Middleweight Bout)
What about the weather?
White says the outdoor show will go on rain or shine.
The mid-week forecast on Weather.com called for rain showers early with overcast skies late Sunday and temperatures around 70 degrees around the time of the first fight.
The main venue has 4,500 seats but thousands more are expected to watch in the open air at the Ellipse, a prominent public park south of the White House.