Islam Makhachev’s UFC 330 Card Gets Major Shake-Up After Late Injury Withdrawal

Eduardo Henrique steps in on short notice to face Charles Johnson at UFC 330
Jose Ochoa withdrew after suffering an injury ahead of the event
Henrique enters the UFC debut riding a five-fight winning streak
UFC 330 has undergone another late reshuffle, but the latest change has helped preserve one of the fights on the main card. Charles Johnson will now face former LFA flyweight champion Eduardo “Chapolin” Henrique after Jose Ochoa was forced to withdraw because of an injury.
The bout is scheduled for Saturday, August 15, at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, with the card headlined by Islam Makhachev’s welterweight title defence against Ian Machado Garry.
Former LFA Champion Gets Long-Awaited UFC Opportunity
Henrique’s opportunity has arrived almost out of nowhere. The Brazilian, who owns a 15-2 professional record, accepted the matchup on just a few days’ notice and is set to make his UFC debut against an opponent who has already fought three times in 2026.
The 30-year-old has previously competed on Season 33 of The Ultimate Fighter and later earned a unanimous-decision victory over An Tuan Ho on Dana White’s Contender Series.
That Contender Series win extended Henrique’s winning streak to five fights, although it initially did not result in a UFC contract. His chance has now arrived under considerably different circumstances, with Henrique stepping into a numbered-event main card fight at extremely short notice.
Johnson, meanwhile, was left without an opponent when Ochoa pulled out. The 35-year-old American holds a 19-9 professional record and is coming off a submission loss to Asu Almabayev. He confirmed the new matchup on social media, signaling that he was ready to continue with the fight despite the unexpected opponent change.
The bout is expected to take place at a 130-pound catchweight. While the replacement has been reported as a main-card addition, the precise placement has been subject to late changes as UFC officials finalize the event lineup.
For Henrique, this is a career-changing opportunity. A successful UFC debut against an experienced opponent could immediately put the former LFA champion on the division’s radar. For Johnson, it is another test of his remarkable activity and adaptability. With UFC 330 already featuring two title fights, the late addition gives fight fans another intriguing storyline heading into Philadelphia.