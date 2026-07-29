Jumanji: Open World Trailer: Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart And Jack Black Return For One Last High-Stakes Adventure

The first trailer for Jumanji's franchise's third and final instalment, Jumanji: Open World, has been released.
Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan have returned to reprise their roles.
Jumanji 3 will hit the theaters on December 25, 2026.
Sony Pictures on Wednesday (July 29) unveiled the trailer for Jumanji: Open World, the third instalment in the Jumanji franchise. It stars Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan. Jumanji 3 is a tribute to the 1995 classic headlined by Robin Williams.
Jumanji: Open World trailer
This time, the characters, who are trapped in a "demo mode" in the real world, will fight the chaos one last time. The dangerous jungle creatures have escaped from the game and are creating havoc. The team will battle the final high-stakes adventure in the last film of the franchise.
Alex Wolff and his friends realise they must re-enter the video game to restore order. Alex's mother and brother are also pulled into the game, creating more chaos to the adventure.
Watch the trailer here.
About Jumanji franchise
The third film comes after the success of 2017’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and 2019’s Jumanji: The Next Level, which together grossed over $1.7 billion worldwide.
The rebooted franchise is the reimagination of the iconic 1995 original starring the late Robin Williams and a 13-year-old Kirsten Dunst.
The reboots shows the transition of the story from the Jumanji board game to a video game, following a group of teenagers whose in-game characters are played by Johnson, Hart, Black and Gillan.
Jumanji: Open World cast
Danny DeVito, Nick Jonas, Awkwafina, Marin Hinkle, Bebe Neuwirth, Lamorne Morris and Rhys Darby are the returning cast members. The newcomers include Dan Hildebrand and Jack Jewkes.
Jake Kasdan, who directed the first two reboot films, has returned to direct the third one from a screenplay he co-wrote with Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg. Matt Tolmach, Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia and Kasdan have served as producers.
Jumanji 3 release date
The film was originally scheduled to release on December 11 but has been postponed to Christmas. Jumanji 3 will now arrive in theatres after Dune 3 and Avengers: Doomsday.