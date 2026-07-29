Ram Charan Shares First Hospital Photo After Wrist Surgery, Begins Road To Recovery

Ram Charan underwent successful wrist surgery and has been advised eight weeks of rest.
The actor's first hospital photo reassured fans as recovery began in Coimbatore hospital.
Ram Charan postponed surgery until completing Peddi before beginning rehabilitation and recovery.
Ram Charan'S wrist surgery was successfully completed at a hospital in Coimbatore, with the actor now beginning his recovery under medical supervision. A smiling photograph of the actor posing with his doctors has since gone viral on social media, reassuring fans about his health. His family, including Chiranjeevi, Surekha and wife Upasana Konidela, has been by his side throughout his hospital stay.
Ram Charan's first hospital photo goes viral
The surgery was performed under the leadership of orthopaedic surgeon Dr S. Rajasekaran, with internationally renowned hand and wrist specialist Dr Alejandro Badia joining the medical team from Miami. It was confirmed by the hospital that the procedure had been successful and that the doctors were satisfied with the outcome.
The actor has been advised to undergo eight weeks of complete rest before returning to his professional commitments. Soon after the surgery, a photograph of Ram Charan smiling from his hospital bed alongside the medical team began circulating online, with fans flooding social media with wishes for his speedy recovery.
Peddi injury led to wrist surgery
Ram Charan sustained the wrist injury while filming an intense wrestling sequence for Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana. Despite the pain, he completed crucial portions of the film and fulfilled promotional commitments before opting for surgery.
In a statement, it was said by Vriddhi Cinemas that the actor had continued shooting despite discomfort, with his dedication and professionalism described as inspiring for the entire team. The production house also wished him a smooth recovery.
This is the second major injury Ram has suffered during the making of Peddi. Earlier, he underwent surgery after sustaining a serious forehead injury on set. Doctors had advised wrist surgery at the time, but the actor chose to postpone the procedure until after the film's release.
Peddi, co-starring Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Jagapathi Babu and Divyenndu, was released on June 4. Once cleared by doctors, Ram Charan is expected to begin work on his next film with director Sukumar, tentatively titled RC17.