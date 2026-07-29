BJP MPs Hail Delhi Lakshmi Yojna, Urge Women to Register for Monthly Assistance

BJP MPs Kamaljeet Sehrawat and Bansuri Swaraj on Wednesday urged women in Delhi to register for the Laxmi Yojna to get a monthly financial aid of Rs 2,500.
Addressing a press conference, Swaraj who is New Delhi MP said that the scheme is an example of "motherly affection" of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.
The scheme, is expected to benefit around 17 lakh women, would begin from August 1, Swaraj said.
The Delhi Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Gupta on Tuesday passed the scheme under which eligible women will receive Rs 2,500 every month. The scheme was a poll promise of the BJP in Assembly polls held last year.
West Delhi MP Sehrawat said that the BJP is duty bound to fulfil all promises made in its election manifesto.
Apart from Delhi Lakshmi Yojna, Chief Minister Gupta has launched other schemes such as Lakhpati Bitiya Yojna, distribution of bicycles to school girls, Meri Punji Mera Adhikar to ensure greater participation of the women in the development process, she said.