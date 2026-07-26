Kargil Vijay Diwas: Rajnath Warns Pakistan Of Response 'Beyond Imagination', Rules Out Talks Beyond PoK

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Curated by: Shvetank Maurya
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Defence Minister says any Pakistani misadventure will invite a response beyond its imagination, reiterates that any future dialogue with Islamabad can only be on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK)

Rajnath Singh Warns Of Nations Flouting International Rules, Calls For UN Reforms
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh File Photo
Summary of this article

  • Rajnath warns Pakistan of response "beyond imagination", says talks only on PoK issue.

  • Says strong political will empowers armed forces to act decisively against security threats.

  • Invokes Operation Sindoor, Captain Vikram Batra to underscore India's military resolve and determination.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday strongly warned Pakistan that any misadventure would invite a response "beyond their imagination.” Addressing a gathering on Kargil Vijay Diwas, Singh ruled out bilateral talks with the neighbouring country unless they focus on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

"There will be no talks with Pakistan other than on PoK, a part of India that was illegally occupied," Singh said.

He also referenced Operation Sindoor to warn against cross-border terrorism. "Operation Sindoor showed what will be the fate of those who indulge in terrorism”, said Singh. 

Kargil Vijay Diwas commemorates India's victory in the 1999 Kargil War and honours the fallen soldiers who fought in the conflict.

Kargil Dijay Diwas 2025 - | Photo: Sondeep Shankar/Getty Images
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Unwavering Political Will

Singh said the armed forces always had the capability to defend the country against external threats.

"It is not that our armed forces lacked capability in the past. They were powerful then as well. The only thing that was lacking was political will. From this platform, I want to assure you that there is no shortage of political will in the Central Government, nor will there be in the future...We know that as long as you are guarding our borders and protecting the nation, no one will have the courage to cast an evil eye on India," Singh said.

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"Today, there is a government in Delhi that gives the armed forces the freedom to take decisive action in the interest of India's security," Singh added.

'Yeh Dil Maange More'

The minister contrasted the development of the two nations, noting that India is building data centres while Pakistan creates "radical centres".

He invoked the legacy of Captain Vikram Batra to illustrate the enduring resolve of the military.

"Captain Vikram Batra said, 'Yeh Dil Maange More'. That is the nature of our soldiers. The whole world should understand this, and our neighbour should also understand this," Singh said.

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