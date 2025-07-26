National

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2025: A Look Back At Indian Army's Grit

Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed on July 26 every year. On this day in 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of 'Operation Vijay', declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle with Pakistan, in the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.