Kargil Vijay Diwas 2025: A Look Back At Indian Army's Grit

Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed on July 26 every year. On this day in 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of 'Operation Vijay', declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle with Pakistan, in the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.

Operation Vijay / Kargil Vijay Diwas July 26, 1999 India's victory over Pakistan in Kargil war_1
Kargil Dijay Diwas 2025 | Photo: Sondeep Shankar/Getty Images

Indian army's guns positioned during Kargil war with Pakistan backed Islamist militants

2/12
Operation Vijay / Kargil Vijay Diwas July 26, 1999 Indias victory over Pakistan in Kargil war_2
Kargil Dijay Diwas 2025 | Photo by MUSTAFA TAUSEEF/AFP via Getty Images

Indian troop reinforcements in a military truck head towards the militant stronghold of Kargil 16 May 1999

3/12
Operation Vijay / Kargil Vijay Diwas July 26, 1999 Indias victory over Pakistan in Kargil war_3
Kargil Dijay Diwas 2025 | Photo: MUSTAFA TAUSEEF/AFP via Getty Images

Battle of Tiger Hill - An Indian military wireless operator stands facing the Tiger Hills 05 July 1999 in the Kashmiri combat sector of Drass

4/12
Operation Vijay / Kargil Vijay Diwas July 26, 1999 Indias victory over Pakistan in Kargil war_4
Kargil Dijay Diwas 2025 | Photo: Sharad Saxena/The The India Today Group via Getty Images

Bofors Guns are used for firing heavily during the Kargil War in J&K

5/12
Operation Vijay / Kargil Vijay Diwas July 26, 1999 Indias victory over Pakistan in Kargil war_5
Kargil Dijay Diwas 2025 | Photo: Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images

View of smoke as it rises from a Pakistani artillery hit on an unspecified Indian Army base camp near the Line of Control border during the Kargil war.

6/12
Operation Vijay / Kargil Vijay Diwas July 26, 1999 Indias victory over Pakistan in Kargil war_6
Kargil Dijay Diwas 2025 | Photo: MUSTAFA TAUSEEF/AFP via Getty Images

Refugees from the Dras sector prepare rice under a tent in a makeshift refugee camp about 70 kilometres north-east of Srinagar, 15 June 1999.

7/12
Operation Vijay / Kargil Vijay Diwas July 26, 1999 Indias victory over Pakistan in Kargil war_7
Kargil Dijay Diwas 2025 | Photo: Pramod Pushkarna/The The India Today Group via Getty Images

Brigadier Lakhwinder Singh, in Kargil

8/12
Operation Vijay / Kargil Vijay Diwas July 26, 1999 Indias victory over Pakistan in Kargil war_8
Kargil Dijay Diwas 2025 | Photo: MUSTAFA TAUSEEF/AFP via Getty Images

Then Home Minister Lal Kishen Advani sits in an Indian army helicopter in the war-torn zone of Kargil, which he visited 30 June 1999

9/12
Operation Vijay / Kargil Vijay Diwas July 26, 1999 Indias victory over Pakistan in Kargil war_9
Kargil Dijay Diwas 2025 | Photo: ARKO DATTA/AFP via Getty Images

Indian soldier Daljit Singh of the 28 Rashtriya Rifles, injured in the battle for Kaksar west of Kargil, is treated at an army hospital.

10/12
Operation Vijay / Kargil Vijay Diwas July 26, 1999 Indias victory over Pakistan in Kargil war_10
Kargil Dijay Diwas 2025 | Photo: T.C. Malhotra/Getty Images

Indian Soldiers Injured In Fighting Against Pakistan In The Kargil Region Of Kashmir.

11/12
Operation Vijay / Kargil Vijay Diwas July 26, 1999 Indias victory over Pakistan in Kargil war_11
Kargil Dijay Diwas 2025 | Photo: T.C. Malhotra/Getty Images

Men From The Indian Army Pay Their Respects To The Six Soldiers Who Were Killed By Pakistani Guerrilla Forces.

12/12
Operation Vijay / Kargil Vijay Diwas July 26, 1999 Indias victory over Pakistan in Kargil war_12
Kargil Dijay Diwas 2025 | Photo: MUSTAFA TAUSEEF/AFP via Getty Images

The town of Kargil

