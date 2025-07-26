Kargil Vijay Diwas 2025: A Look Back At Indian Army's Grit

Indian army's guns positioned during Kargil war with Pakistan backed Islamist militants
Indian troop reinforcements in a military truck head towards the militant stronghold of Kargil 16 May 1999
Battle of Tiger Hill - An Indian military wireless operator stands facing the Tiger Hills 05 July 1999 in the Kashmiri combat sector of Drass
Bofors Guns are used for firing heavily during the Kargil War in J&K
View of smoke as it rises from a Pakistani artillery hit on an unspecified Indian Army base camp near the Line of Control border during the Kargil war.
Refugees from the Dras sector prepare rice under a tent in a makeshift refugee camp about 70 kilometres north-east of Srinagar, 15 June 1999.
Brigadier Lakhwinder Singh, in Kargil
Then Home Minister Lal Kishen Advani sits in an Indian army helicopter in the war-torn zone of Kargil, which he visited 30 June 1999
Indian soldier Daljit Singh of the 28 Rashtriya Rifles, injured in the battle for Kaksar west of Kargil, is treated at an army hospital.
Indian Soldiers Injured In Fighting Against Pakistan In The Kargil Region Of Kashmir.
Men From The Indian Army Pay Their Respects To The Six Soldiers Who Were Killed By Pakistani Guerrilla Forces.
The town of Kargil