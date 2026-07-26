'With Full Dedication, Humility And Honesty': Pralhad Joshi Takes Charge Of Education Ministry

President Droupadi Murmu accepted Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation on Saturday, July 25, 2026, following intense student protests over the NEET paper leak.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi assigned the additional portfolio of the Education Ministry to Pralhad Joshi, who represents Karnataka's Dharwad constituency.
Pralhad Joshi promised to discharge his new duties with complete humility, honesty, and dedication while continuing to hold his existing portfolios.
President Droupadi Murmu accepted Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation on Saturday, July 25, 2026. Prime Minister Narendra Modi immediately assigned the additional portfolio of the Education Ministry to Pralhad Joshi.
Joshi took charge on Saturday. He promised to execute his duties with "complete humility" and a deep sense of obligation. The new minister thanked Narendra Modi for trusting him with a "significant responsibility" and pledged to meet expectations under his guidance. "With full dedication, humility and honesty, I will work towards fulfilling this responsibility," Joshi said.
New Minister Assumes Charge
Joshi is a 63-year-old Lok Sabha MP representing Karnataka's Dharwad constituency. He retains his existing portfolios as Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Minister for New and Renewable Energy.
The new minister praised his predecessor's tenure. Joshi said, "In the last four to five years, Dharmendra Pradhan also implemented the National Education Policy, and several important initiatives were undertaken. The country has made significant progress in the new education system." He added that he would work to the best of his ability under the Prime Minister’s guidance and fulfil his responsibilities with dedication.
Pradhan Explains Resignation Decision
Pradhan shared his resignation letter on X, saying he stepped down in the interest of students.
Pradhan wrote, "The situation that has emerged at Jantar Mantar and elsewhere in the country should not be exploited by anti-national forces. The unity of the country must remain intact."
He sought to prevent exploitation of the protests. Pradhan added, "The future of every student in India should not get entangled in legal complications. Keeping these considerations in mind, I have sent my resignation to the Hon’ble Prime Minister."
Agitation Called Off
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) ended its protests. The group called off its 49-day agitation at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. This followed three rounds of talks on July 25, 2026, with Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh.
The government agreed to withdraw all FIRs against demonstrators. Authorities promised copies within three to four days and a written assurance by Tuesday, July 28, 2026.
The administration committed to providing honorary compensation to families of NEET-UG suicide victims. The administration will also review the CJP's five-point exam reform charter.
CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said the agitation was being called off "in good faith" expecting the government to implement the agreed terms within the promised timelines.