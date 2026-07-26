Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering Operation Vijay, The Victory That Inspired A Nation

27 years after India declared victory in the Kargil War, the country on Sunday once again paused to remember one of the defining chapters in its military history. Every year on July 26, India observes Kargil Vijay Diwas to commemorate the successful culmination of Operation Vijay, the military campaign that drove Pakistani intruders from the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh after nearly three months of intense fighting.