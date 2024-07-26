On Kargil Vijay Diwas, Poems In Honour Of Fellow Comrades

Going Back To July Ninety Nine
Bullets fired from high-powered guns
exceeded the speed of the sound but
the passive ripples of shock waves
wake me in the middle of the night
I keep going back to July ninety-nine
My fellow comrades locked in fierce gunfight
and thunderous roar of bombs
have come alive a thousand times
in these twenty-five years of my life
Each time I try to move on
I wake up at the edge of that mountain height
that was claimed back in nineteen ninety-nine
The long empty stillness in my brain
goes numb and I don’t feel
the ground under my cold feet
With all incurable wounds seated deep within
I curse that night as I think of men lost beneath
the snow carpet. The memory of bloodshed
chokes my breath and I get restless
in my safe confines
The Kargil war is left far behind
But I keep going back to July ninety-nine
वीर सैनिक का वादा
मेरे जीवन के लक्ष्यों में, तू सबसे पहले आएगी।
मेरा निश्चय प्रबल है तो, तू शक्ति बन के आयेगी।
चुनौती से लड़ेगा मां, तेरे कदमों पे लाएगा।
वीर सैनिक का वादा है, वतन ही पहले आएगा।
मेरे मन में जो करुणा है, हिंद को श्रेष्ठ बनाएगी।
दुविधा जब भी आएगी, ये माटी याद आएगी।
ये जो बेटा तेरा है मां, धर्मरक्षा निभाएगा।
वीर सैनिक का वादा है, वतन ही पहले आएगा।
तेरे ऊपर किसी ने जो, उठा कर आंख देखा तो,
कसम है तेरी भारत-मां, ये प्रहरी मार गिराएगा।
कहीं गर जो न्याय न हो, ये नैतिकता निभाएगा।
वीर सैनिक का वादा है, वतन ही पहले आएगा।
समय जब भी वो आएगा, सिद्ध कर के दिखाएगा।
जो कोई अड़चन आएगी, ध्वस्त उसको कर जाएगा।
ये नीयत सत्यशील है जो, तुझे अभिमान हो जायेगा।
वीर सैनिक का वादा है, वतन ही पहले आएगा।
चेतना की जो धारा है, शस्त्रपाणि बहायेगा।
गुरुकुल का जो गौरव है, वो अध्येता बढ़ाएगा।
ये वीर-पथिक तेरा, प्रगति में हाथ बटाएगा।
वीर सैनिक का वादा है, वतन ही पहले आएगा।
Pragya Bajpai, an alumna of Lucknow University and Banaras Hindu University, is an academic, and a faculty in the Department of English at National Defence Academy, Pune. She has over 500 poems published worldwide. She has edited five books of creative writing to celebrate Armed Forces.