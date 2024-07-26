Culture & Society

On Kargil Vijay Diwas, Poems In Honour Of Fellow Comrades

On the 25th year of Kargil Diwas, Pragya Bajpai writes two poems remembering the courage of Indian soldiers

Kargil Vijay Diwas
Representative Image
Going Back To July Ninety Nine

Bullets fired from high-powered guns

exceeded the speed of the sound but

the passive ripples of shock waves

wake me in the middle of the night

I keep going back to July ninety-nine

My fellow comrades locked in fierce gunfight

and thunderous roar of bombs

have come alive a thousand times

in these twenty-five years of my life

Each time I try to move on

I wake up at the edge of that mountain height

that was claimed back in nineteen ninety-nine

The long empty stillness in my brain

goes numb and I don’t feel

the ground under my cold feet

With all incurable wounds seated deep within

I curse that night as I think of men lost beneath 

the snow carpet. The memory of bloodshed 

chokes my breath and I get restless 

in my safe confines

The Kargil war is left far behind

But I keep going back to July ninety-nine

वीर सैनिक का वादा

मेरे जीवन के लक्ष्यों में, तू सबसे पहले आएगी।

मेरा निश्चय प्रबल है तो, तू शक्ति बन के आयेगी।

चुनौती से लड़ेगा मां, तेरे कदमों पे लाएगा।

वीर सैनिक का वादा है, वतन ही पहले आएगा।

मेरे मन में जो करुणा है, हिंद को श्रेष्ठ बनाएगी।

दुविधा जब भी आएगी, ये माटी याद आएगी।

ये जो बेटा तेरा है मां, धर्मरक्षा निभाएगा।

वीर सैनिक का वादा है, वतन ही पहले आएगा।

तेरे ऊपर किसी ने जो, उठा कर आंख देखा तो,

कसम है तेरी भारत-मां, ये प्रहरी मार गिराएगा।

कहीं गर जो न्याय न हो, ये नैतिकता निभाएगा।

वीर सैनिक का वादा है, वतन ही पहले आएगा।

समय जब भी वो आएगा, सिद्ध कर के दिखाएगा।

जो कोई अड़चन आएगी, ध्वस्त उसको कर जाएगा।

ये नीयत सत्यशील है जो, तुझे अभिमान हो जायेगा।

वीर सैनिक का वादा है, वतन ही पहले आएगा।

चेतना की जो धारा है, शस्त्रपाणि बहायेगा।

गुरुकुल का जो गौरव है, वो अध्येता बढ़ाएगा।

ये वीर-पथिक तेरा, प्रगति में हाथ बटाएगा।

वीर सैनिक का वादा है, वतन ही पहले आएगा।

Pragya Bajpai, an alumna of Lucknow University and Banaras Hindu University, is an academic, and a faculty in the Department of English at National Defence Academy, Pune. She has over 500 poems published worldwide. She has edited five books of creative writing to celebrate Armed Forces. 

